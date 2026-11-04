4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck So Easily On Thursday, November 5

When Mars and Jupiter connect on Thursday, four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck without even really having to try. These astrological signs are naturally fortunate on November 5.

It's one of those days when you're just in all the right places at the exact right times. Taking initiative makes whatever you need basically fall into your lap because Mars motivates you and Jupiter opens the door to opportunity. Good times are here!

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, they always say it's not what you know, but who you know. Typically, your friends and colleagues are the ones who are there for you. But on November 5, it's a family member who helps you get lucky with taking your finances to the next level.

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For your part, you will need to ask a question about an important decision. This could involve your living arrangements or a situation where the timing feels uncertain. A relative or friend who is like family might actually be able to contribute to an expense, or they know how to help you save money.

You may have already worked through the decisions you need to make, but just never talked about them. Either way, you don't need to go far today to get what you need. It could be as easy as talking to someone close to you.

2. Leo

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You never stop believing in yourself, Leo. But on November 5, it's actually another person's belief in you that gives you a chance to attract a lucky opportunity into your life. Mars and Jupiter are boosting your visibility, and they help someone recognize your drive.

There's a specific personal goal you've always wanted to reach, but quite frankly it's been difficult. On Thursday, you finally feel OK talking to someone about it with someone who knows how to help you do what you want.

Your conversation leads to ideas that you can follow through on. The best part is that you don't have to change much of who you are. Right now, your place in life gives you the luck you need.

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3. Scorpio

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It's been a long time coming, but on Thursday, the financial opportunity you've worked so hard to create is finally showing signs of success. You see an encouraging development in your career. At work, a boss or someone with decision-making power shows interest in your talents. You see potential to work together and share your ideas.

What helps you to attract opportunity on November 5 is the long-standing effort you've put in all year. Your reputation helps you get ahead. Everything looks very promising, Scorpio. It wasn't a quick win, but it reflects all the sacrifices you've made along the way.

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4. Aquarius

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You're always looking for fresh opportunities, but sometimes you miss them because you're so busy. But there's still a chance to catch them! On Thursday, some info from someone in your professional network gives you insight into what's passed right by you.

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You have a relationship with someone very different from you. Because of that, they see things you don't, and their perspective can really be helpful when you need a solution but can't find one on your own. Knowing the right person certainly works in your favor today, Aquarius.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.