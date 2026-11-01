Life's Taking A Huge Turn For The Better For 5 Zodiac Signs On Angel Number Day 11/2

Are you feeling deja vu? Better yet, are you feeling more like you? Five zodiac signs can thank Angel Number Day 112 for changing their lives for the better this Monday.

November 2 is like a reconnection to your roots and everything that lights you up. The numerology of number 112 reignites your confidence and reminds you of who you are. Because of the Waning Crescent Leo Moon that's shining as well, you're called to listen to your heart and trust it. As you do, a powerful shift occurs. What a nice surprise!

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1. Virgo

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On Monday, you're reminded of the standards you've set in the past so you can see how they have helped you become the person you are. There have been a few moments when you wondered if the decisions you made back then were the right ones. Well, here you are.

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Angel Number Day 11/2 reveals to you that not only did you make the right decisions, but the universe has shown you examples of where or who you would be if you didn't choose your own path. You followed your heart and your truth, even when you weren't sure where you were headed or what was meant for you. You knew you were different, meant for more, and today proves you were right.

2. Capricorn

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When I mentioned in the main angel number day forecast that you were being reminded of who you are and what lights you up, I was speaking specifically to you, Capricorn. Monday's energy has you pulling back from what has lost its luster in your eyes as you return your attention to what has always been valuable to you.

On Angel Number Day 11/2, you're faced with the need to be honest with yourself. Why put energy into something with an expiration date when you know what has the most longevity? When you realize what really sets your soul on fire in every way, you walk away from the other thing so abruptly that they come looking for you. By the time they find you, like Trey Songz on the Step Up 3D soundtrack, you're already taken.

3. Libra

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All eyes are on you, Libra. Are you ready to put on a show? Your debut is Angel Number Day 11/2, and the Waning Crescent Leo Moon has the spotlight on Y-O-U.

In the past, you know you've drawn attention by bringing people together for the greater good. But this energy is different. It's not about recruiting you to create harmony or form the perfect team. They want to see you move.

They've heard the rumors. How your attractiveness brought more beauty to their life. How your smooth moves and advice helped them make wiser choices. They're tired of hearing about it. They want to see it for themselves. It's put up or shut up time. Are you going to show them what you got or shy away from the stage?

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4. Pisces

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Angel Number Day 11/2 is a like a waiter holding a silver tray anticipating your arrival. On it, a folded card. When you open it, there's a picture of everything you ever said you wanted in your life. That's what this angel number day symbolizes for you. A presentation of your deepest desires.

Now, your dream life is waiting on you. To recognize it. Then claim it. To ask what you need to do next to receive this. There's some hesitation on your part. Why? Because you're still in disbelief that it is available, almost as if a part of you was comfortable in just wishing and hoping, and that you're not sure what to do now that it's all real. Life starts here, Pisces, as soon as you take the first step.

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5. Taurus

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Angel Number Day 11/2 is showing you're already committed to something you're trying to walk away from. Just when you thought it wouldn't work. Just when you thought it was over. Monday's energy says it's for you.

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You didn't realize that when you staked your claim, it meant forever. You weren't banking on this being the one, because you had something else in mind. However, when you weren't paying attention, every move you made solidified its position in your life.

Now, like Chingy and Tyrese, every time you try to leave, something keeps pulling you back. Thanks to the Waning Crescent Leo Moon, you can admit that you need this in your life. Will you explain that to the people you alerted about leaving? If you want to.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.