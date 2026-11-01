Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday

Starting on November 2, 2026, three zodiac start leading a much happier life. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo, we're no longer holding on to stress, or the past for that matter. We just want peace and today allows for it.

On Monday these astrological signs are entering a season of joy and renewed well being. Get ready to feel confident as whatever you do leads straight to happiness. A reason to smile, for sure.

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1. Libra

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Because Monday's Waning Crescent Moon in Leo reduces power, the way it works for any Libra is that this transit helps you to walk away from certain problematic situations that have been literally draining your energy.

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It's finally time for you to decide that you deserve better than what you presently have. You are so close to allowing yourself to experience happiness, and all you have to do is say yes to it by saying no to something that probably should have been over with a long time ago.

What seems like an obvious choice to everyone around you has taken some time for you to truly accept. On November 2, you've basically arrived. You're on the right track now, and much good is coming your way. Yay.

2. Pisces

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You, dear Leo, get to enjoy some much-needed inner peace during the Waning Crescent Moon in your zodiac sign on Monday. You don;t have to question why you feel so calm this time and, let's be real, you're not complaining. A good season has arrived for you and you can feel it in your body. Whew.

Perhaps this is just the result of sticking with what you believe in and not backing down to the people in your life that have been making things hard. You've spent the whole year being strong building up to this sweet. time period, and now the universe is cutting you some slack.

Because you trust in the universe, you let in the happiness that you deserve. It's ok to feel secure in it all. It's not a trick: it's real, and it's gonna be lasting for quite some time. Lucky you.

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3. Sagittarius

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Something has changed for you today, Sagittarius, and it's made you feel lighter and more at ease than you have in month. You can thank Monday's astrology for that!

During the Waning Crescent in Leo, you feel less inclined to argue for a change, and even less desire to be right. You are content and this newfound mindset is what brings you peace and happiness.

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All is finally well in your world and you like it that way. You'll go where the plentiful opportunities popping up right now take you, and (spoiler alert) it's taking you down the path of love and abundance. Finally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.