If You've Been Stressed About Money, 3 Zodiac Signs Get Some Financial Relief On November 2

If the last few months have felt super stressful as far as money is concerned, three zodiac signs are about to feel some financial relief on Monday. Finally!

When Jupiter is direct, it unleashes all that stuck energy that's been holding us back. It brings momentum to the areas of life most people care about most, and yep that's namely love, peace of mind, and cold, hard cash.

While the general vibe improves for pretty. much everyone, these specific astrological signs are benefiting most. If you’ve put in the work this year with very little payoff, November 2 marks the exact moment the universe starts working in your favor. Heck yes.

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1. Capricorn

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Life's been pretty good to you for the most part, but that is mainly because you went out of your way to make it that way. You aren't the type of person who settles for anything less than you deserve, and during Jupiter direct, you get what you want, Capricorn. The universe has your back right now in a big way.

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November 2 marks a turning point for you. That heavy emotional tension you've been carrying in your day-to-day life is thankfully easing up. You might notice small things like more people suddenly agreeing with your ideas or projects and goals that have been at a standstill finally moving forward again in a way that pays off.

You reach flow state when you are free from stress and with Jupiter giving you the green light on Monday, you can expect some financial improvements to come your way along with some good ol' fashioned respect and adoration. Not too shabby of a day, Cap! Enjoy.

2. Taurus

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The financial turnaround happening for you on Monday is supported by Jupiter direct matching your exact energy. You've been playing the long game for a while now and while it feels like you were just spinning your wheels, that all ends today.

When good financial news shows up on November 2, you’ll be able to easily tell that all the hard work you did months ago is what set this whole thing in motion. Now you get to enjoy what's been yours all along.

Take a minute today to kick back and pat yourself on the back and then thank the universe for how far you've come. You’ve been craving the ability to have a comfy, secure life, and now you just get to focus on keeping it that way. Abundance has officially arrived!

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3. Cancer

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Jupiter direct is helps most zodiac signs, but for you, Cancer, it's pretty much your best friend. Especially now. You are one with the special cosmic forces on your side and plus you really show your gratitude most of the time. You've been pretty lucky for the most part, and you know it.

Money has always seemed to make its way to you when you need it most, and thanks to the astrological energy on November 2, things are looking up for you even more.

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Be receptive today to those conversations and moments that give you butterflies a bit. Your body will tell you when something is for you. Stay receptive and Monday might be one of those days you're taking about for a long time to come. Exciting!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.