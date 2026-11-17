Four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck once the Moon is in Pisces on Wednesday. On November 18, trusting your intuition brings good fortune.

Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the planet associated with luck and prosperity. You're encouraged to look for opportunities. There are lots of them all around. One could make your life so much better, even if it comes packaged differently than you thought it would. These astrological signs are naturally receptive to what comes next.

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1. Pisces

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On Wednesday, opportunity meets luck thanks to the Moon being in your sign. You've been super patient up to this point. You don't like to let your personal ambitions get in the way of everything else that you have going on. You've been playing it smart.

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A Pisces Moon on November 18 boosts your confidence. You start thinking about how you might do things differently, especially if it benefits you in the moment. Time opens up in your schedule. You discover it's a great time for you, and it doesn't get in the way for anyone else either.

Today is super special for attracting something good into your life. There are no other demands on you right now, so you don't have to put your own happiness off. Your goals have some space to breathe.

2. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, you love exploring the world. But on November 18, your home is calling. With the Moon in Pisces, you find something you can do in your personal space to create comfort without spending a ton of money.

You have one little area that you feel like could be improved so you can concentrate a bit more. You've been reluctant to buy what you needed because everything else demanded your time and attention.

You get to revisit the idea on Wednesday. And because you're improving your daily life, you are being extra responsible with what you have. You feel abundant in a more secure, cozy space.

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3. Gemini

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Finally, all your experience amounts to something valuable on Wednesday, Gemini. Someone sees your value, and they can tell that you do something extremely well. You are always proud of what you do, but you haven't always felt that the recognition or compensation you deserve has been on the same level.

On November 18, during the Pisces Moon, someone wants to discuss what you know and tap into your professional mind. There's a project that could benefit you financially, and you see it as a chance to shine.

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What's super exciting is that you don't have to start from the bottom and work your way back up. Because your skills are seen as valuable, you have a chance to walk through doors that should have been open for you a long time ago.

4. Virgo

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You are attracting a powerful partnership on Wednesday. Someone who has been observing your work ethic makes you an offer that's hard to refuse. It comes with a financial incentive and a goal that you really can't do by yourself. You are absolutely thrilled to finally have something that will challenge you.

Good things happen for you during a Pisces Moon. You get a chance to show that you can be a team player. The conversations you have on November 18 show genuine consideration. The resources are there, and the arrangement seems to work out. You finally have something to look forward to, Virgo.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.