4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, May 23

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on May 23, 2026. The Moon enters Virgo on Saturday while the Sun is in Gemini, bringing in some much-needed good fortune.

Mercury energy from the Virgo Moon and a Gemini Sun makes for an extremely intelligent day. Both of these zodiac signs are gifted at solving life's problems. Gemini is a shape-shifter and Virgo is the practical fixer. So, you'll find how to create incredible opportunities for abundance no matter what comes your way.

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Start doing something and see where life leads you, even if things appear uncertain. By being open to change, magic arrives for these astrological signs.

1. Virgo

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The Moon enters your sign on May 23, putting you at the center of Saturday's golden opportunities. You realize you need to do something to improve yourself. You have a default reaction to a particular problem that has hurt you in the past. Today, you spot it and get ahead of the curve. You slow down and try one new thing, and it changes the game for you.

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When you change, everything in your life shifts in response. This is when new doors open. People you never would have met enter your life. You stop and realize that your life is taking a turn for the better. There's truly nothing that you can't accomplish now. Your luck is growing, and abundance follows.

2. Leo

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With the Moon entering Virgo, your money sector lights up brightly, inviting you to improve your financial life. You like things to be a bit flashy, but with the earthy energy of Virgo involved, you settle your expectations down. You're in luck. Frugality becomes a path to abundance.

Wisdom kicks in on May 23, and with ego out of the way, your ears can hear. It's as though you have your own money coach who taps you on the shoulder and reminds you not to overspend. You typically love to adventure, even when it involves a little splurge. But on Saturday, abundance involves waiting to see if what you want is truly what you need.

3. Cancer

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Sometimes it just takes a single word spoken by the right person at the precise moment you are ready to receive it. On Saturday, you hear what you need to know from a friend, and it sounds so logical, you stop and take action. This can be an area of frustration for your friends, though, because they may have told you a hundred times before.

But your mind and heart are open when the Moon is in your communication sector, fostering a sense of urgency that's serious and almost stoic. You realize that you don't have time to waste. Chances come, and they go, but there's no promise they will arrive again in the future. So, you'd rather attract luck and abundance now, when you're willing. The timing is right on May 23, so that's exactly what you do.

4. Aries

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The Moon in Virgo activates your sector of health and wellness. Aries, you really want to do the best thing you can for your body. You know that a healthy mind leads to a positive life. You know that what you put into your body becomes who you are, and that, in turn, attracts (or repels).

To draw abundance into your life, you decide that you will honor the sacred vessel you've been entrusted with and do all you can to take care of it well. When you start taking a little more time to eat or sleep, it makes a world of difference. You feel so much better about yourself, and the best part is that your life shows by making you look lucky.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.