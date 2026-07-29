4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, July 30

On July 30, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck during Sun conjunct Jupiter transit.

On Thursday, the Sun is in Leo, the sign that it rules, so you feel confident about whatever it is you need to do for your future. When the Sun meets Jupiter in Leo, these astrological signs are able to generate an amazing amount of luck by drawing attention to themselves in the most positive way possible.

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1. Leo

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Lucky Leo! You attract major abundance and luck in your professional life on Thursday. It seems you'll make a strategic move that helps you land a real good opportunity. What you've been doing currently has worked up to a certain point, but you know that change is a good thing.

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The Sun meeting Jupiter in your sign has you thinking big. You have outgrown what you do and need a challenge. One change positions you in a really good way. Your schedule opens up now; you have flexibility. You need to accept more responsibility, Leo.

2. Cancer

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Through your own thoughts and beliefs, you attract abundance and luck. You can be a very timid zodiac sign, Cancer, and you often wait for permission to take a leap of faith. Your luck shows up in a way that you don't have to push or try to change who you are. It comes to you in a vision for your life.

On Thursday, you have a flash of insight during a daydream. In the middle of a conversation with a friend, something they say makes you realize you've sold yourself short. You have been sleeping on an opportunity that's perfect for you, but you didn't realize it until now.

Luck meets you where you are, with the people and resources you need. Perhaps the timing wasn't right in the past out of protection. Today, the door is open. The phone calls you make and the actions you take are highly successful.

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3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, you attract abundance and luck into your life on July 30 at work. Your boss drops a hint and it's hard for you not to notice. It's a little bit of a sign from above that all the hard work you have been putting in for so long is finally getting noticed. You ask if there are things you can do to better position yourself for a raise or promotion.

By the end of the day on July 30, you hear back something positive. They have already been planning something good for you. The more information you find, the better everything seems to sound. You grow into a role that helps you make more money and also gives you a deeper sense of purpose.

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4. Aries

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You are always defending the underdog, Aries. Abundance comes to you in the form of a gift after helping others. On Thursday, you get a chance to help someone in need. Because you are willing to advocate for someone, you come across resources that typically would not be available.

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Luck arrives when you least expect it to. You gift it to them without much trouble and you still have time to do the things you need to get done for yourself. That act of kindness puts you in front of someone who sees what you're about and you're rewarded for doing the right thing. You didn't ask for it, but it is nice to know that people appreciate what you do.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.