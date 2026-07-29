3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On Thursday, July 30

Three zodiac signs are passing an important test from the universe on July 30, 2026. The world may try our patience, but fortunately, we've got Chiron direct to lend us a helping hand.

Have you ever just said to yourself, "Enough already. I'm done. Done, do you hear me?" Of course, you're merely talking to yourself, but hey, don't we all? Here's the thing: when we utter these exasperated feelings, the universe picks up on them, and when we're in the presence of a transit like Chiron direct, we receive help.

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1. Aries

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OK, so you've found yourself deeply embroiled in an argument that you simply can't let go of. Would it be easy to just walk away? Of course it would. But you're an Aries, and right now, you need to be right.

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That right there is your test. You have a constant need to be right and to have the last word. Your need to somehow feel like you showed them is eating away at your sense of calm. That is not good for you or anyone else.

If you can open your heart and just chill for a second, you will pass the test with ease, especially since Chiron direct is on your side. This transit helps you see that being right all the time is a job that you no longer want. So, quit!

2. Virgo

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Oh, you feel tested, Virgo. You always feel tested, and so much of this is because you won't let go of an idea you believe in for even a second. This is true even when letting go would restore your calmness and peace of mind.

Much like Aries, you feel as though you can't let another person slide. You must confront them and take them down, because you feel like if you don't, they'll do it to you. Yet, that's just not the reality.

Chiron direct brings some comforting cosmic wisdom into the scene. This transit shows you that if you can let someone else have the last word, you'll still be standing. You'll still be alive and well, and perhaps even unbothered. Now you know that not everything is worth a fight.

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3. Pisces

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OK, so you may have snapped at someone recently, Pisces. Instead of apologizing to them, you stood your ground, even though you know you went overboard. Oops!

You won't give in, but you're starting to notice that whoever you snapped at no longer wants much to do with you. Well, hmm, that wasn't what you wanted! You just wanted the last word. Yet, actions have consequences, and now this relationship is hanging on by a thread.

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On Thursday, during Chiron direct, you start to see that standing tall in your belief has made you isolated and lonely. You've fallen victim to the kind of pride that ruins friendships. You learn this, and you make the effort to change. You can still save this relationship if you are willing to put your pride aside and apologize.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.