3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On July 30, 2026

On July 30, 2026, three zodiac signs are receiving blessings from the universe. Whenever we need a serious pick-me-up, there's no better transit than Pluto retrograde to help us get ourselves together.

Pluto is here to remind us that change is both inevitable and something we can bring about on our own. We need something exciting and new, particularly in our professional lives. On this day, we get it. The universe delivers the push we need to finally make a move.

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1. Cancer

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Being happily set up in your comfort zone is terrific, but it also gets old fast. For you, Cancer, it leads to the kind of boredom that has you craving more out of life. And so, it's time to make a break for it. On Thursday, the universe delivers a blessing that helps you leave your comfort zone with ease.

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Sure, it feels good to be in one place, but your heart hungers for more. During Pluto retrograde, you are not afraid to follow your heart. The universe lights a fire beneath you, and suddenly, you are seeking change and improvement.

The thing with you is that once you get an idea in your head, you just go for it. This is especially true when it is something you are passionate about. There's no laziness here. Just progress. You've got this!

2. Libra

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Your sign is represented by the scales for a reason, Libra. You love balance. You always want things to go smoothly and have very few upsets if possible. Still, you know you need change. Life can't stay the same forever, even if it is comfortable.

This understanding is how you come into some good fortune. On Thursday, during Pluto retrograde, you decide that staying in one place no longer suits you. If you are to feel happy in your career or relationship, you need drastic change. The universe hears your call and is happy to deliver.

What's more is you're looking to improve upon what already exists. You're not tossing anything to the curb. Instead, you are working with what you already have, and this helps you move forward with love.

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3. Capricorn

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Pluto retrograde is such a helpful transit when it comes to you and your career, Capricorn. This is mainly because it reminds you that you didn't work this hard to be lost in the sauce, so to speak.

What's going on is that you feel stagnant. You're doing everything right, but that's the problem. There's no difference, no change of plans, no spontaneity. You're stuck in a rut, but fortunately, the universe is willing to help you find your way out.

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Pluto has a very proactive influence over you. On this day, it gives you a much-needed push. Suddenly, you're the one who's introducing new ideas and inspiring others, as well as yourself. Improvement feels infinitely better than stagnation. You are no longer stuck, and it feels like quite the cosmic blessing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.