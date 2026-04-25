5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On April 26, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on April 26, 2026. Mercury in Aries converses with Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, fostering a need for speed.

There will be no waste of time thanks to communication getting a boost of luck. The phone is picked up more quickly, perhaps on the first ring and you close the loop more tightly in communication cycles. You know what you want, and it matches what's readily available to you. There's less second-guessing and fewer misunderstandings.

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On Sunday, you'll find that people want to be clear with you. This is the day when you feel like things just click and connections are so great because they happen naturally.

1. Gemini

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What makes your April 26 horoscope super good is your fast friendships. To you, friendships are a must-have because of how they add value to your life. They provide you with a source of joy when you speak to them. A few of them even give you ideas that you want to follow up on because they stimulate your most curious mind.

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Gemini, you quickly realize that your relationships are an asset. Your companions help you to grow. They are there to cheer you on and help you look up. The best part is that they are reflections of yourself, noting that they are attracted to you because you're a good person.

2. Aries

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You've known for quite some time that something's missing, making your home feel comforting and like a place you can think. On Sunday you figure out what it is. If it's a wall that needs a pop of color or a room where family photos will improve the vibe. The vision comes crystal clear in your mind.

Aries, you see it all mapped out. Typically, implementing your idea takes longer than you'd like, but it's as if you picked up on the energy of the universe. It brings what you need to you through a video you see on social media or a conversation with someone random. You'll feel pretty optimistic about the way things work out for you, and it feels beyond good, it's great.

3. Cancer

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When Mercury in Aries speaks to Jupiter in your zodiac sign during your Sunday horoscope, the one thing you want most in your life starts to manifest. On April 26, a vision for your life purpose starts to take shape.

You're able to rise above others, and the unmatched competition starts to part ways. You find your niche and it feels right and good to know where you belong. In friendship, work, love or a hobby, you find your spot in the world. Cancer, it's so nice when you can just be yourself, and the more you exude your personality, the greater you feel. Sunday becomes the start of something you can keep building into great things, and it feels good.

4. Sagittarius

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If there's one thing you dislike that's feeling like someone else controls your life. During your Sunday horoscope, you have your break-free moment, and good things progress quickly. You also dislike waiting. You're prompt and organized. People like you don't want to waste time with excruciating small talk or extra steps. While Mercury in Aries stokes your imagination in your creative sector, everything feels promising.

Typically, the world is resistant to the flair you want to express. But during today's conversation, Jupiter, the planet that rules you, moves obstacles out of the way. People are agreeable. Your schedule works out. You have both the time and the resources you need to make what you need happen. This feels so good to you, and you see the light finally shining at the end of the long, dark tunnel.

5. Libra

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Resources and more resources are what you need right now, and lately, you've questioned if you're insane or just not hitting the right button. On April 26, the pocket book of the universe opens for you. You find what you need through a trusted friend and ally; the best part is, you don't even have to ask.

Friends see into your heart and sense your deepest needs. You realize life does offer a balance between give and take. All the investments you've made into your relationships become an outpouring of blessings into your lap. You didn't get a charity gift, Libra; instead, you received exactly what you earned.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.