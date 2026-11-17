When Mercury, the communication planet, sextiles Lilith on November 18, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes because it brings out their powerful side.

This is the third and last time this astrological aspect takes place this year. The first time these two planets aligned, it brought out a problem. The second time this problem came up, during Mercury retrograde, things were put on hold, giving time for reflection. Now that these two are on talking terms again, these signs are ready to make decisions and take action.

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1. Aries

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Congrats, Aries! You're finally getting an answer. Wednesday's horoscope has you getting some information about a money problem. You might have resources that are tied up with someone else, and you can't really make decisions alone. Or you're trying to figure out your next move without creating a big problem for yourself. Whew!

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On November 18, a serious conversation helps you to rally your resources. A person is crystal clear about what they can do (and not do). Not all good, but at the same time you reach an agreement. You see how things will be handled. That's all you needed, tbh. No more wondering or worrying. You know where things stand and how to proceed forward.

2. Libra

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Wednesday's astrology makes something you really want to invest in a true possibility for you. Exciting! You have been doing your best to be frugal. The expenses that you put money towards have to be worth it. Retail therapy feels great, but buyer's remorse is the worst.

This isn't an impulsive decision at all. Actually, you've been thinking about it for quite some time. All the details work out, and you've given your decision careful consideration. You can go get what you want and enjoy it.

3. Capricorn

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Wednesday's horoscope has you ready to say exactly what you're thinking, Capricorn. You typically keep feelings close to your chest, but a specific situation can't be silenced anymore. You don't agree with someone that you deeply respect. But for the relationship to be honest and fair, you have to say what's on your heart.

You don't want to lose the relationship, but you feel uncomfortable not being truthful. On November 18, you decide to approach the situation gently. When Mercury and Lilith align, you're able to be truthful without being harsh.

You've honestly seen things from their point of view, so you can present your own side without judgment. Your words land in a way that makes you feel pretty satisfied with how things turn out. The respect you hoped to protect stays intact. Everything is finally out in the open, and you feel much lighter in your spirit.

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4. Cancer

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Cancer, a romantic connection has you questioning yourself an awful lot lately. You don't like feeling like you have to walk on eggshells, and you're ready to figure out how to solve that problem. You don't wanna assume that the feeling you're getting is wrong. A conversation will help to bring light to the situation on November 18.

Wednesday's horoscope makes it much easier to get the answers you're looking for. Feelings are expressed with deep sincerity when Mercury sextiles Lilith. You are open and transparent without fear. Everything you needed to talk about is on the table. You feel more able to connect without holding back, and that's what really benefits your relationship.

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5. Scorpio

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Every decision you make is important in your book, Scorpio. But it's on Wednesday that you do something you feel pretty incredible about. There's something you wanna do, and you've struggled quite a bit wondering what others will think of you. You don't really like the feeling of giving away your power that way, but it has weight on your heart.

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You decide to tell someone what your plans are and see how they react. Surprisingly, they are very supportive. It's not that you needed their validation, but you can do what you need to do without that little negative voice in the back of your mind now. It's easier for you to focus on what you really want to do and enjoy it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.