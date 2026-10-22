The Universe Clearly Favors 5 Zodiac Signs On Friday, October 23

The universe is playing favorites on Friday by blessing five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for October 23, 2026. It's a big day because both the Sun and the Moon are entering Mars-ruled territory.

The Moon in Aries and Sun in Scorpio might make some people say that it's a really bad day. An Aries Moon sometimes makes people angry. Meanwhile, the Sun is about joy and beginnings, but Scorpio is the complete opposite. It's tied to endings. However, these zodiac signs are so good at taking any negatives and turning them into positives.

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1. Scorpio

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Friday is a big day for you, Scorpio, because instead of focusing on what was, you're only looking at what can be. A conversation reframes a challenging experience in a positive way. You decide that forgiveness is the path forward and absolve people who hurt you.

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That doesn't necessarily mean that you're gonna let them close again. You certainly have a way with setting boundaries. But you aren't about to get revenge or be petty. You're good with happily living your life, and the universe likes that. Happiness is the best revenge anyway.

2. Aries

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You start seeing your desires in a new light on Friday. Once the Moon enters your sign, letting people help you actually doesn't sound so bad. You decide to take someone up on an offer they extended to you a long time ago.

This is truly a turning point in your life, Aries. It means you don't have to work as hard as you usually do. Much of your time comes back to you, giving you a chance to do things you want to do instead of spending all your time doing things you have to do. Big win!

3. Gemini

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You are done worrying and thinking about people who seem more concerned about themselves than anyone else. On Friday, cutting ties with any negative situation that holds you back earns the universe's favor.

Something is ending for you on October 23. It's misery and woe. No more worrying about situations you can't control. Anything that you haven't figured out yet, you'll handle. Trust.

4. Cancer

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Home is where the heart is, but you've been out and about doing so much lately that you hardly recognize your own personal space. Starting on Friday, you decide to enter your nesting era and make it a point to make time for your casa.

Doesn't have to mean you have to be all alone, Cancer. You can start inviting people over instead of going out and spending money. It's time to create a cozy space that invites you to make memories. You know you'll enjoy it!

5. Pisces

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You're the person people feel they can open up to. It's pretty sweet to know you're trusted so much. The problem is that you don't really want to get involved in someone's problems because you carry things deeply in your heart.

Things can easily bother you so much that you can't even sleep. Setting a personal boundary for yourself on days like this is important. It makes space to heal, which is what you need. Give that to yourself, Pisces.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.