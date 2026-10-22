3 Zodiac Signs Get Blessed By The Universe When The Moon Enters Aries On October 23

On October 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting some major blessings from the universe. Get ready to love yourself, folks.

Under the Aries Moon, these astrological signs can't help but feel like the universe's favorites. They really get the sense that everything is going to be OK, and better yet, that they are going to be a big part of making it that way. On Friday, they're feeling good. And yes, looking good, too. Watch out, world! Here we come.

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1. Aries

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It really doesn't take much to get yourself in a super good mood, Aries. But it takes even less when the Moon is in your sign. On Friday, you're taking that confident feeling to the next level.

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You know that your place here on Earth is important. So, during this lunar transit, you get to thinking that the only way you can do real good in the world is by first being really good to yourself. It's a nice place to start, for sure!

You feel supported by the cosmos on October 23, because during this lunation, it seems you can do no wrong. What you attempt works, and that just adds to your already inspired attitude. Keep it up! Make the most of the universe's blessings.

2. Aquarius

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You've created for yourself your own little private paradise. While so much of it exists within the confines of your mind, you don't seem to care. And you care even less for what others think of you. You've always been an original, and nobody's opinion will change that.

Your life, at the moment, is fantastic, Aquarius, which doesn't mean it always is. But during the Aries Moon on Friday, you can trust that right now, all is well in your world. You feel like you are being blessed by the universe itself, and you're definitely not complaining.

Nothing is going to stop you from dreaming; that much you know for certain. You've been going along this path for quite some time, and to you, that proves that the universe is on your side. How could it be otherwise when it's all working out so well?

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3. Taurus

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You're already an unstoppable force of nature, Taurus. When you're in the presence of the Aries Moon, that force is super positive, and everyone knows it. This powerful lunation is exactly what you've been needing.

All of your great intentions are finally manifesting during this day. You can't shake the feeling that there is some kind of divine intervention taking place. The universe is giving you a helping hand, and you are happy to take it.

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How else are you able to create such beauty? It's apparent that the universe has chosen to shed its shining light upon you on Friday, and what you do with it creates love and a lasting impression on others. You are making the very most of these cosmic blessings, as you should. They don't come around every day, and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.