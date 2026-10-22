4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck When Scorpio Season Starts On Friday

As the Sun leaves Libra and enters Scorpio on October 23, 2026, four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck. Scorpio brings Pluto's literally life-changing energy.

Anytime Scorpio energy is involved, you can expect major change. This astrological season is usually about sharing secrets and making revelations. Don't be surprised if it happens with money, especially if you're one of these zodiac signs who are in a good position to capitalize big time on what's about to unfold.

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1. Aries

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Well, aren't you a little lucky zodiac sign, Aries? Scorpio season opens up the door to other people's resources. Think along the lines of someone paying you back or finally getting that deposit you've been waiting on. You might find that your partner benefits in a way that lets them be super generous with you.

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This is the time of year when abundance comes to you from others, so it's probably a good idea to put your independent nature on the back burner. At least for the next few weeks. Ask and expect in full anticipation. Anything and everything that you desire can be yours.

2. Gemini

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Starting on Friday, the things that begin to pop up on your radar show you what needs to change. Since Scorpio is in your health area, I wouldn't be surprised if you discover something about your physical body or routine that you've sort of let go.

Friday's unpleasant situation is actually very lucky, Gemini. It gives you the chance to fix it. Ask others for advice, because you will find an abundance of information from wise, experienced people exactly when you need it most. Expect a quick turnaround when you need it.

3. Libra

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Fortunately for you, when the sun leaves your zodiac sign, it activates your house of personal property and wealth. Yes, Libra. Scorpio season is about money for you. This gives you a chance to be extremely generous with others, which makes the universe look kindly on you and reward you with good fortune.

People are emboldened toward you on Friday because of your kindness and helpfulness. You might even choose to sell items and make money that way. Whatever you decide to do, whether it be through donation or selling, you're gonna have more money in your pocket.

4. Scorpio

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Happy birthday, Scorpio! The sun enters your sign on October 23, giving you the desire to embark on a personal transformational journey. You are ready to improve yourself in a way that you have wanted all year but haven't had the energy for.

You are so full of life on Friday, which actually helps you discover some traits you didn't even realize you had. This is true leader energy, so this is a great time to share what you have to offer with other people. You're finally about to grow in all the ways you've been looking forward to this year.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.