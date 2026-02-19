The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, February 20 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for February 20, 2026. The Great Saturn Neptune conjunction perfects in Aries on Friday. Saturn is the Hierophant in tarot, and Neptune is the Moon. One asks for tradition, and the other invites you to be intuitively open to creativity. There's a clash of energy affecting your reading today, and the path to choose may seem unclear.

Today's collective tarot card, the Tower, implies sudden, chaotic moments that disrupt your flow. You discover that even when you cling to what you know, life has a way of forcing change because it is necessary. Embrace the chaos. It will reveal its purpose later.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

Aries, the Knight of Wands is about swift action. As a fire sign, you're unafraid of quick decisions. In fact, you thrive in fast-paced environments that push you to act and think later.

This is not a day to put passion over responsibility. During moments of confusion on February 20, you'll sense where decisions are risky and require more time and thoughtful consideration. Rather than act selfishly, you weigh the impact of your actions on others and practice discernment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Pentacles, reversed

On February 20, you become increasingly aware of your personal limitations, Taurus. The consequences of saying yes too often become apparent. You feel the need to pull back and reevaluate past choices, hoping to undo them.

The Two of Pentacles, reversed, signifies feeling off-balanced due to too many things piled on your plate without enough room to get them all done. At first, you could try to deny that you're in this situation and push through, but fatigue is a barrier to productivity.

The lesson you learn on Friday is to let go of others' expectations, choose what's right for you, and trust that the process will resolve the problem.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: The World, reversed

Your daily tarot card, the World, reversed, highlights delayed success, Gemini. On February 20, you recognize what's hindered your growth lately.

There are unhealed fears that need to be addressed, yet they hurt too much to face them. You have a few issues to address, and today makes it clear that your goals are on hold if you don't.

Today becomes about inner change, and it's a challenge, but not impossible. You take action, and things start to shift. Your personal growth is what changes everything.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, change takes time. When you are ready, it's much easier, but that doesn't alter the process. The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is a tarot card symbolizing an adjustment phase where you go from hardship toward a more positive journey.

The path veers on February 20, and you're happy to embrace the newness. However, also be comfortable with learning how to adapt. What's ahead is better, but unknown, and the old mindset can try to pull you back into familiar territory solely for its consistency.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Knight of Pentacles

The Knight of Pentacles represents a slow, steady pace that leads you on a new journey, Leo. On February 20, the day is challenging because you already feel mentally ready to be where you want to be.

You have seen the goal and envisioned yourself fully immersed in your new life. Yet, you have so much work to get to that place, and it feels frustrating.

The key is to stay the course and go through the various character changes that you must experience. Success doesn't allow shortcuts, especially when what you earn is highly valuable.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The Empress, reversed

On February 20, all the ways you've neglected self-care come up when your daily tarot card is the Empress, reversed. Today, you feel the weight of various decisions, and each pushes you to ask yourself why.

You decide in your heart that you won't let things get so far that you feel tired or drained in the future. You listen to your body and pay attention to your feelings. Self-care begins with self-respect, Virgo, and you honor the process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Death

Libra, endings are always so full of emotional energy. The Death tarot card represents the closing of one chapter, involving a relationship, project or journey. You are ready to turn the page, but welcomed closure is bittersweet.

Saying goodbye reveals many questions and moments of self-doubt. Prepare to learn new things about yourself on February 20 as you internalize all the lessons you recently learned.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles

The Seven of Pentacles signifies patience, and how what you do requires so much of it right now. Scorpio, you like to pace yourself, and you sense when situations demand slowing down and allowing things to unfold naturally.

There are lessons that come with patience, even when you know you have to practice them. You discover your limitations and what makes you want to give up. Problems become easier as you move toward more complex issues that still need to be resolved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Wands

Sagittarius, you sense when to be bold, and you embrace the opportunity to speak your mind. Transparency is part of your DNA, and when you have the Seven of Wands, you are confronted with the reasons why.

On February 20, you encounter a problem that invites you to speak up about your personal convictions. This situation could involve religion, politics, or a relationship that is significant to you. Even though you are a natural at being honest, the weight of this decision shows how powerful you truly are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Swords, reversed

The Four of Swords, reversed, highlights a return to a busy lifestyle, often after you took a break to rest. On February 20, even if a return is wanted (or needed), the level of energy required could surprise you.

You discover that you need to rebuild your resilience. The idea of pushing yourself to a new level of productivity can be both confounding and inspiring. Taking baby steps is sensible, and you feel thankful for the opportunity to grow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, a person can become their own worst enemy, and you observe this on February 20 when a friend is stuck in a relationship or breakup that they need to move on from.

The Six of Swords, reversed, is about resistance rooted in emotional confusion. Compassion is needed, with plenty of empathy. You learn to listen without judgment and hold space to process pain without limiting the expression.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Cups, reversed

On February 20, you discover the areas of your life that feel like they need work. The Nine of Cups, reversed, is about unfulfillment, and the pain of missing out on your greatest potential is significant.

Today marks the start of a broader journey of self-discovery. Rather than ignore the emotional signals you feel, you decide to go forward knowing that it's merely an invitation to learn about yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.