4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, February 20

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on February 20, 2026. Mercury at 20 degrees of Pisces is in conversation with Jupiter in Cancer on Friday, fostering discussion and intellectual growth.

Starting today, abundance comes from learning about other people and talking to them in an honest, transparent way. Luck sparks from reaching out and not withholding your knowledge. Being a gatebreaker is what calls in your lucky break to the highest degree. Today, these astrological signs attract abundance through sharing knowledge or inviting collaboration with the people that matter most in your life.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you attract abundance and luck in your career on February 20. You have gathered so much knowledge and expertise at work, but sometimes you choose to keep things to yourself to avoid sounding. However, there are people who genuinely want to hear what you have to say. They long for your advice and wisdom, especially if it's free.

On Friday, consider inviting a coworker to talk, especially if they are new to your industry. If you hold a senior position, consider hosting a lunch-and-learn session. If you mentor someone in your family or group, consider starting a helpful conversation. Today's the day when the gift of gab serves you (and others) well. You find your life's purpose, and it feels good to be you.

2. Pisces

With Mercury in your sign, Pisces, you have heard your inner voice chattering away with fresh ideas. On February 20, you realize that if something is to be, it must start and end with you. You have to create your own luck, and there are several ways to do so. Today, you can share what you have learned through personal development.

Being a gatebreaker will help you start inviting dialogue with others. People will notice your generosity and ask questions, giving you material for future topics. Today is the start of something big, and you're only scratching the surface. You are changing how life works, and it's for the better.

3. Virgo

Abundance comes to you when you delegate tasks that take up a bulk of your time. Virgo, Mercury's pre-shadow period in Pisces opens your introspective and insightful side. On February 20, you're ready to rethink how you do business. Part of that process involves considering whether you need to replace yourself and delegate the work you typically control.

With Mercury speaking to Jupiter on Friday, you see people as a blessing. Starting today, you're prepared to admit that you hold yourself back when you shoulder too much of a workload. You don't need to be in control all of the time. Others won't do things the way you do, but that doesn't mean it's lower quality.

You can teach and show a better way. You can show support and encouragement without being judgmental or perfectionistic. People who want to be helpful are an incredible advantage. It's like taking your energy and multiplying it. Additionally, by delegating effectively you demonstrate trust, which enhances the quality of your relationship. Suddenly, your relationships become symbols of what the world could be, and the universe blesses things like that.

4. Sagittarius

Abundance comes to you through sentimental moments on February 20, Sagittarius. Your home life takes on a new meaning, and it's as if you suddenly have an urge to nest. On Friday, you realize how your family can expand. Your parents, partner, children or relatives all play a role in your life, but you don't share how much that means to you frequently enough.

Today, when Mercury speaks to Jupiter, you want to be more expressive. You want to talk about their strengths and lavish praise on others. Cushioned in gratitude are the nuggets of wisdom you want to share. But this time is different. You're not all about you; you're generous with kind words and sentimentality.

It's such a heart-tugging day for you, Sagittarius, and you feel it. Your compliments are so sincere. The experience is so deep that you'll repeat it, fostering a lucky energy that helps you form a bond with the people you love. The next thing you know, the actions are reciprocated. The positive vibe boosts your morale and heals your heart. You become a conduit of light, and it impacts your home, family, and perhaps the entire world.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.