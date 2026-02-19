Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 20, 2026

On February 20, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries gives us the ability to take initiative and follow through.

During this lunar transit, we make things happen fearlessly. We can't help but feel as though whatever we touch turns to gold on Friday. One small success builds our confidence and encourages us to make bolder moves that naturally lead to bigger breakthroughs.

These astrological signs in particular find success through small starts. We have that Aries energy giving us stamina and courage, and this is when it all begins. We are well on our way to achieving success, and we know it.

1. Aries

Because you trust yourself, Aries, you are able to make daring moves, knowing they will lead you to great success. You are no longer waiting for the go-ahead from others. You are on your own, and loving it.

This is how you create the kind of momentum needed to achieve great things. And you, dear Aries, refuse to stand for anything less than great. Excellence is your middle name.

It is your confidence, however, that does the trick for you at this time. With the Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign, it won't take very long for you to see visible progress. You have what it takes to achieve success, and this lunar phase helps you realize it. Nice work!

2. Leo

On this day, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries, your creativity is your biggest strength. You have some big ideas in that mind of yours, Leo, and you mean to make them known to all.

Because of your natural enthusiasm, you see doors open to you as if it were your birthright. You know how to walk through them, too. During this lunar transit, the spotlight is on you, and you love it.

You are not just driven, Leo. You have a vision, and you will not stop until success is yours. This is not a trial run. This is the real deal, and you are the one directing the show. On February 20, your much-deserved success finally arrives.

3. Virgo

For you, Virgo, this day is all about getting the first steps done. Making the first move is often the hardest part. However, once you take the initiative and show yourself that you can do it, you become unstoppable.

You are not the same person you were only a few weeks ago. Something has changed inside you, and the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries is bringing it to the foreground. Courage is the name of the game, Virgo, and you've got that in spades. Nothing is standing in your way now.

This kind of bravery sees you through to the end. The success you achieve during this lunar transit feels earned, and it is. On February 20, feeling good about yourself becomes inevitable. You now trust your own judgment, and the rest of it is easy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.