These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Confused Right Now, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

Four zodiac signs are confused right now, but everything is about to fall into place as Neptune retrograde ends on December 10, 2025. Neptune first turned retrograde in July, ripping off the rose-colored glasses and causing confusion around identity and personal beliefs. When Neptune turns direct on Wednesday, the brain fog and anxiety begin to clear, and these astrological signs finally start seeing things for what they are.

Both Neptune and Saturn are gearing up to enter new signs next year, and this is the prelude to the wonderful opportunities that await. Mutable signs have already endured a lot during the last eclipse season, and Neptune direct is like the major test from the universe before the semester is over. However, these signs have the edge since they are wiser, more patient, and stronger because Saturn has shown these signs how to be more disciplined, leading to a period of maturity.

Neptune direct keeps these signs moving forward and releases them from the hold of the past. Now that the truth is coming to light, these signs can take control of their journey as they prepare for what 2026 has in store for them.

1. Pisces

Pisces, with Neptune turning direct in your sign on December 20, things become clearer and you stop feeling so confused. You’re able to see yourself, your relationships, and goals with a lot more honesty. With Saturn direct, the focus is on the existing relationships you have with others, especially the friendships you need to release and the ones that you need to pour more energy into. If you’ve been hiding parts of yourself or not letting people you love see your vulnerable side, this changes now. With Neptune and Saturn direct, it's easier to be more transparent.

These transits have helped you transform and shed parts of yourself. Starting on December 10, you are no longer living within your dreams. Instead, you are being anchored to face your reality. Saturn in your sign is showing you the truth, and this is a time for you to be honest with what you have accomplished as well as your expectations. However, there is still time to create, build, and begin new projects or plant new seeds. Neptune encourages you to dream, but also to be truthful about the journey and how much work it will take to get to the destination.

2. Gemini

Neptune is in a very powerful position in your chart right now, Gemini, and its retrograde may have clouded things for you regarding your professional goals. For those in school, Neptune retrograde may have had you dream big, but you may not have made the plan or created the structure necessary to get there. Now with Saturn and Neptune direct, you have the clarity to establish a systemic approach that continues to gain success.

Neptune direct fuels your ambitions since you already experienced the potential Neptune in Aries brought you back in the summer. While Neptune is direct, you can easily do the hard work within your professional or academic sector. Reviewing intense course material, writing a thesis, developing team projects, or reviewing reports comes a lot easier now, while Mercury direct facilitates communication with others. Things are starting to click, and whatever Neptune may have obscured during retrograde, you now see in a new light.

3. Virgo

Virgo, it's time to remove your rose-colored glasses now that Neptune is direct. Whether you are in a relationship or single, Neptune may have made things nebulous in your partnership sector. You may not have seen your friend, partner, or potential partner for who they really are, but now you are seeing things clearly. Neptune direct is a period of reflection, so expect to revisit and learn about an impactful friend or ex-partner from the past. Of course, this does not mean that you should seek them out. Instead, you are discovering what they may have inspired in you, what you have learned from them, and what you will not repeat from those experiences.

Saturn direct is showing you the foundations that will make your relationships stronger and more fulfilling moving forward. If your communication hasn't been up to par, this is a time to work on it. If you’re still traumatized from the past, this is a period to confront things and focus on healing. Neptune in Pisces may have made you more emotionally intelligent and could have changed your perspectives on love. Now that Neptune is direct, it wants you to incorporate love but to be honest about what you want in a friendship or romantic relationship moving forward.

4. Sagittarius

Neptune may have brought confusion within your home sector, Sagittarius, but now things are starting to make sense as people begin to share and show you their heart and vice versa. Neptune in this position also shows you how to take the lead in your home life as you take the initiative instead of second-guessing yourself and doubting your abilities. If people look to you for emotional support, you may be more comfortable now becoming the person others can rely on. However, make sure to protect your boundaries. Mercury is direct and in your sign through the end of the year, making it easier for you to have better communication with family and friends.

On the flip side, Neptune direct could also be a creative experience, showing you the wonders that you can bring when you channel your imaginative energy into a project or focus on bringing some new decor to your home. There could be changes within your home sector as you focus on a to-do list you may have abandoned. If you wanted to paint a room, switch up the style of your office, or create pieces of art you can put around your home, Neptune direct encourages this.

A.T. Nunez is an astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.