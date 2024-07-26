Powerful Messages Arrive For Each Zodiac Sign On July 26 When Chiron Goes Retrograde

As Chiron stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, July 26, you are being called to take an inner journey to the self. This isn’t about external events aligning to help you heal, but Chiron's retrograde offers powerful messages for each zodiac sign asking you to take time to reflect on your own feelings, actions, and how what you have been through has affected much of what you have created.

Chiron invites you on a divine mission of healing, where you are asked to do the inner work of the inner child, the soul, and even your past self so that you are no longer operating from wounds like unworthiness, abandonment, or negative self-talk.

Advertisement

By embracing the powerful era of Chiron retrograde, you can finally heal what has been working against your dreams all this time so that you can manifest more of the fate, success, abundance, and love that has always been destined for you.

Powerful messages for each zodiac sign when Chiron goes retrograde in Aries on July 26, 2024

Aries

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Heal yourself

It no longer serves you to pretend everything is fine. Start embracing the truth, Aries. No one is perfect, but you need to start admitting what is really affecting you in order to finally heal and stop self-sabotaging your dreams.

Taurus

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Embrace your inner wisdom

Tune out the noise and let yourself start listening to your intuition more, Taurus. Just because everyone has an opinion about your life, doesn’t mean they are right or that you need to follow their rules.

Gemini

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Surround yourself with those that build you up

If you want a better life, dearest Gemini, you must start surrounding yourself with better energy. Be ruthless in deciding who you are going to let in your inner circle and unapologetic about any changes you make.

Cancer

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: You are meant for greatness

Get to work on creating what you want for your life, Cancer, and embrace independence. You don’t need to be everything to everyone, but instead should be everything for yourself.

Leo

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Take a chance

Stop overthinking what could happen, Leo, and take a chance on the life you want. Anything is possible — but you can’t let the fear of it not working out, or what others think, prevent you from trying.

Virgo

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Surrender to it all

There is no point in fighting change, Virgo. You must allow yourself to find safety in the unknown so that you can actually grow in the ways you desire, rather than just adhering to your comfort zone of wounds because nothing new will grow there.

Libra

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Release karmic patterns

Is it love or a product of your childhood wounds and trauma? It's important to learn how to differentiate the two so you can move forward in a relationship that is exactly what you deserve.

Scorpio

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Determination will get you everywhere

You must decide what you really want for your life, sweet Scorpio, and stop trying to people please your way into happiness. There is no award at the end of this journey for what you sacrificed for others, so don’t be afraid to do what you most desire.

Sagittarius

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Commitment sets you free

Marriage doesn’t take anything away from your life, Sagittarius, and in fact it will help you become more the person you want to be. Realize that any fears of commitment are only an old wound that you do have control over and stop making excuses.

Capricorn

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: You are the author of your own story

There is no perfect way to create the life that aligns with your soul, Capricorn, but only the one that feels like truth. Just because your childhood or life up to this point was a certain way, doesn’t mean it has to continue — but you have to be the one to change it.

Aquarius

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: Don’t hold anything back

You don’t have to always be the nice one, Aquarius, as there is nothing gained by withholding your feelings and hoping they don’t matter. Let yourself be honest, bold, and whatever it takes for you to be that advocate you needed as a child.

Pisces

Xaviera, BooBoo Studio and Syam Raqiya / Canva

Advertisement

Chiron’s message: You are worthy

Don’t let anyone else ever determine your worth, Pisces. You must start creating boundaries to protect your sacred light and stop giving people so many chances to show you who they really are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.