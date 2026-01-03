Luck Finally Arrives For These 5 Zodiac Signs In 2026

The new year is here, and with it, luck finally arrives for five zodiac signs in 2026. According to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, the luckiest zodiac signs this year still have to face some challenges and obstacles throughout the year, however, "mostly, the year is going to be very lucky."

Whether luck arrives in the first half or second half of 2026, each of these signs can expect a beautiful transition to occur. From relationships to your career, everything gets better for these astrological signs in 2026.

1. Leo

Leo, with Saturn in your eighth house andJupiter in your twelfth, life has been pretty unsteady. However, luck finally arrives for you in 2026 after Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, enters your sign at the end of June. According to astrologer Remmer, this is crucial, as it’ll make you the most magnetic, attractive, and passionate version of yourself that you've seen in years.

Plus, with the North Node moving into Aquarius and the South Node impacting your sign, "it's very good for letting go of any codependency you have with relationships," Remmer explained, bringing the kind of luck that makes you feel independent and strong again.

2. Cancer

Cancer, with Jupiter in your first house of self to start the year and the Venus-Jupiter conjunction entering into the picture on June 9, expect to become the most magnetic, successful, attractive, and harmonious version of yourself.

As Remmer explained, “We start off the year feeling positive about romance, because we have both Venus and Mars and Capricorn in your seventh house.” Because this is such a rarity, everything is going to expand and get so much better for you in 2026. From your finances to your love life, luck is heading your way quicker than you expect.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, luck arrives for you in 2026 “Because Jupiter will be moving into the ninth house in the second half of the year when it moves into Leo,” Remmer said, the astrological house where Jupiter is most at home. Since Jupiter happens to be your ruling planet, Sagittarius, you finally feel like you’re in your element again as luck arrives in the second half of 2026.

While Remmer explained that you'll still be dealing with Jupiter in the eighth house throughout the first half of the year, she noted that Uranus entering Gemini in April mellows out that energy and brings more positivity in relationships. After that, there’s no denying that you’ll be gaining more independence and a greater sense of self starting in the second half of 2026.

4. Capricorn

Luck arrives for you right away in 2026, Capricorn, especially in your relationships. This is because Jupiter is in your seventh house of relationships until the end of June, Remmer explained, which not only brings a ton of security in business, but an overall evolution in your personal romantic relationship if you're in one as well.

Not to mention the year begins with the Sun, Mars, Venus, and Mercury all in your sign, giving you the exact motivation boost you need to start the year on the right foot. On top of having major success in your career, you’ll also have major luck in romance as the Venus-Jupiter conjunction arrives during the summer.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, since you're Saturn ruled, luck arrives for you in 2026 when the planet of discipline enters Aries and you're finally rewarded for your hard work. However, since this is happening in Aries, you’ll also be getting a lot more lessons and karma that comes along with it. Thankfully, with eclipses happening in Leo, expect to level up in your identity and relationships.

This is amazing, as you’ll finally begin to feel like you’re taking the reins back in your life. That being said, with the North Node moving into Aquarius, expect to spend some time finding your purpose. It won’t be easy, as it’ll cause you to cut out the ‘riff-raff.’ However, with Jupiter moving into Leo, your seventh house of relationships will be impacted beautifully, causing your love life to heat up unexpectedly.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.