The daily love horoscope is here for November 21, 2026. Asteroid Ceres goes retrograde in Cancer on Saturday, making this an important time of self-growth and healing.

You deserve to be cared for in all the ways you need and your inner child deserves the same. But you first have to give it to yourself. When you turn inward and start nurturing your relationship with your inner self, you change the energy around you. Ceres retrograde delivers this beautifully.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 21, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to be cared for too, Aries. On Saturday, Ceres retrograde is targeting the most intimate part of your life. This energy affects your family and perhaps even your own efforts at mothering.

Whether you have your own children or have found yourself mothering partners in your life, this is your call to turn that energy inward. Caring for yourself first is what allows you to receive it from others.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Build yourself up, Taurus. Be mindful of your inner voice while Ceres is retrograde in Cancer. This energy helps you advocate for yourself in relationships, but it also draws attention to how you talk to yourself.

On Saturday, listen deeply to the stories you tell. Whether you’re too self-critical or never feel like enough, changing your inner voice is how you change your relationships.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should offer stability, Gemini. Cancer energy reveals what and who is most important to you in your life. Because of this, it also helps determine your self-worth.

With Ceres retrograde in this sensitive water sign on Saturday, you’re meant to invest in what is stable and long-lasting. This isn’t the time for emotional or financial risks. You need to believe love is something that can be counted on.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As the zodiac sign of the mother, it’s no surprise you often spend your life caring for your people. There really is no love like that of a Cancer, especially when talking about long-term commitment.

But on Saturday, with Ceres retrograde in your sign, you need to focus on your relationship with yourself. You can't keep putting yourself last. It's time to start prioritizing your own needs.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The journey you’ve been on takes an intense turn as Ceres stations retrograde on Saturday. Cancer rules the deepest part of your subconscious. This is where your wounds and fears live. Rather than pretending they don’t exist, you need to hold space for them.

Sit down with your fears and invite your wounds in for tea. Figure out what they are trying to reveal to you. The answer isn’t always outside of yourself, Leo. You need to look within.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s not your job to take care of everyone, Virgo. As the sign of the healer, you often take on projects that double as relationships. But that's not healthy. And boy, is it exhausting.

It’s not your responsibility to take care of everyone else, especially if no one is taking care of you. This doesn’t mean you should change who you are, but you need to start investing in reciprocal relationships.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On Saturday, asteroid Ceres calls your attention to your own dreams and aspirations. Meanwhile, Cancer is all about your purpose and what you feel called to do in this lifetime. This can include a relationship, but it’s OK if it doesn't.

What do you want just for you, Libra? Maybe you want to go back to school or start your own business. Whatever you do, be sure you’re investing in your own growth. Providing for yourself and validating your dreams is the greatest act of love.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This time will be different, Scorpio. You can regroup before trying again. Yet, as Ceres stations retrograde on Saturday, you may be called to revisit something or someone that was important to you in the past.

You aren’t the same person you were before. Trust that you are fully capable of moving forward while also retaining the best parts of your past. A new beginning never means you must abandon what made you, you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You like to theorize about what love is and what fate has in store. But that doesn’t always mean you’re listening to your heart. On Saturday, that is what Ceres retrograde in Cancer wants you to do.

You need to get in touch with what you’re feeling before you lose out on someone you genuinely love. Instead of trying to convince your heart of another truth, try listening to it instead. After all, Sagittarius, it's always right.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

With asteroid Ceres going retrograde in Cancer on Saturday, you are beginning an important phase of healing and growth in your relationship. Don't rush through this, Capricorn.

Focus on how you love each other and make sure both of your needs are being met. Reciprocal energy will be crucial in the coming months.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Slow down, Aquarius. You’ve been all about forward momentum and accomplishing all of your dreams. It's been thrilling, but now the universe is trying to get you to slow down and think about what’s most important.

Ceres retrograde in Cancer is a sign to reorganize your routines and create more space for downtime. This doesn’t mean your career will suffer, but that you're entering a quieter season of your life. It's time to give yourself the care you need.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself be loved, Pisces. Of course, boundaries are important. But you may have leaned too far into becoming independent.

You’re allowed to be happy and fulfilled on your own, but if you want a relationship, you need to let yourself be pursued. Love may come calling on Saturday while Ceres is retrograde in Cancer, so be sure that you’re open to a new beginning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.