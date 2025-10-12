Life Gets Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After October 13, 2025

Life gets much better for three zodiac signs after October 13, 2025, when Pluto in Aquarius will station direct. This is a lovely transit for Fixed signs because it can serve as a much-needed awakening.

For the following signs, Pluto retrograde may have brought conflict or challenges in the professional, home, or relationship sector. But now they can take action steps and work on finding solutions. The eclipses in Pisces and Virgo may have also added blockages and confusion, but now we enter a period where we claim our power, especially with Mars in Scorpio. Venus is also entering the sign of Libra on this day, making it a beautiful energy for the collective. We are fueled to excel and connect, and could even feel inspired to fall in love.

Advertisement

Pluto direct means that the sluggish energy will dissipate, helping life get much better for these zodiac signs as they learn to embrace their confident side now that Venus is adding plenty of support.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, since Pluto has been in your sign, it's been a period of learning and reflection. A lot of patience has been required in order to get more connected with yourself and to see the fruits of your labor. Life gets much better after October 13 because Pluto direct will continue this process of personal growth and developing self-love, which is essential since the planet of transformation will remain in your sign for several decades.

If you are still adjusting to this energy, find hobbies that bring you joy, spend time with people that uplift you, and read books that can inspire you to find your courage. Pluto will continue to throw curveballs at you, so looking at the brighter side of things can be medicinal for you.

There is also the theme of love during this period. Pluto is opposing your partnership house, reminding you that being more understanding and compassionate can work in your favor, especially in the career sector. Don't be dismissive with those around you and focus on working together if there are conflicts. It could be tempting to claim your authority, but a part of evolving is learning how to work better with others, listen, and exercise compassion.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, life gets much better for you after October 13 with Pluto in Aquarius stationing direct in your professional sector. The confusion and brain fog lift, and now you can clearly see the goals you want to tackle, the plans you want to kickstart again, and the people you want to surround yourself with.

Pluto brings a communicative energy since it is aspecting Uranus. Working well with others will be very important because they can also provide you with the keys you need in order to continue reaching your potential. Pluto direct can be energizing, especially after the eclipse season left the collective anxious and confused. With Mars in Scorpio driving you to excellence and Pluto showing you how to claim what you deserve, this can be a meaningful period where you begin to take the steps to build and make your dreams a reality.

Advertisement

But balance is key during this period. Caring for those at home while also being present in the academic or career space will be important. Learn to add periods of rest, incorporate self-care, and ask for help when you need it, because Pluto might show you how to work and give it your all, but you may forget to take care of yourself.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, in modern astrology, Pluto is your ruler, so having the planet station direct can help you get back on track with your plans. So far, the year has provided you with ample opportunities to learn, evolve, and understand what you bring to the table. Pluto makes you future-oriented, which means that now that the planet is direct, you need to stop obsessing with the “what if” scenarios of the past and concentrate on the present.

With Pluto in the lowest part of your chart, this is going to be a time where focusing on the strength of your foundation will be critical because Pluto and Uranus can bring surprises. Allow yourself to prioritize what is essential and do not obsess over the trivial matters. Gossip should be ignored and toxic relationships from the past released because this is your moment to prioritize yourself and care for your loved ones and your artistic endeavors.

Pluto in Aquarius and Saturn in Pisces are strengthening you and helping you undergo deep transformations. Connecting with others will be important since it helps clear the air and move on from drama. Improve your communication and connect more with the community. Pluto will show you that being hyper independent is fine, but there will be moments where you should look to others for help and guidance.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.