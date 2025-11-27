If You've Been Crashing Out In Any Of These 3 Ways, You Can Absolutely Blame Mercury Retrograde

If you've been crashing out lately, it's isn't just you — you can absolutely blame Mercury retrograde. As Career & Business Astrologer Alice Hu explained, this Mercury retrograde began on November 9, starting in Sagittarius before making its way back through Scorpio. According to The AstroTwins, this retrograde phase probably made your fuse much shorter than usual and your honesty a little more brutal than it probably needs to be.

From questioning your worth to your quality of work, this Mercury Retrograde is testing us like no other. Even so, just because it's been a tough few weeks doesn't mean you can't make the most of it. Despite the pitfalls that are bound to happen, if you can acknowledge and work through these three things, things get easier when Mercury retrograde ends on November 29.

If you've been crashing out in any of these three ways, you can absolutely blame Mercury Retrograde:

1. You feel like you're having an existential crisis

Mercury retrograde has a way of bringing out our greatest insecurities. From stressing about your career to your relationship, it’s basically Mercury retrograde's job to have you second-guessing yourself.

And while it’s tempting to jump to the worst of conclusions, astrologer Indigo Selah-Jael suggested taking a deep breath and thinking twice before spiraling. Not only will this save you from making any impulsive decisions, but it’ll be much easier to move forward once Mercury retrograde ends on November 29.

Most importantly, remember that “Nothing is permanent," Selah-Jael reassured. "So, try not to get too caught up in what’s happening.”

2. You feel like you have no idea what you’re doing at work

As Hu explained, Mercury retrograde can cause you to "go through more impostor syndrome than normal." Since Mercury retrograde also causes delays and setbacks in communication, it may slow down the recognition you receive from coworkers or bosses that can make this feeling even worse.

If this happens, take a deep breath and do your best to relax. Instead of thinking about all of the things that are seemingly going wrong at work, psychologist Jessica Vanderlan, PhD, told the American Psychological Association (APA) that it's good to ask yourself, “What facts support that you deserve to be in your role?” If you find yourself struggling to answer this question yourself, Vanderlan explained that enlisting a loved one helps immensely.

“Sharing your impostor feelings with others can not only reduce loneliness but also open doors for others to share what they see in you,” the APA wrote.

3. You feel like everything you say gets taken out of context

Sagittarius and Scorpio are two brutally honest zodiac signs that aren't afraid to say what they think. Since Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing miscommunications, this brutal honesty doesn't always translate well. So while it may be tempted so say whatever is on your mind, “Because there are some things you’re gonna see at work that this needs to be different, this is a bad idea,” Hu warned.

So, if you truly feel compelled to speak your mind, be sure to take a second to think about how it’ll be perceived.

“Be very careful during this time to avoid gossip and back channeling that isn’t for the greater good, or that isn’t positive,” Hu suggested.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.