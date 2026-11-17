Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for November 18, 2026, is here. We have a highly intuitive day with the Sun in Scorpio and the Moon in Pisces. But being sensitive can be slightly tiring, so pay attention to how you feel.

Wednesday's collective tarot card is the Six of Swords, helping you to appreciate yourself more. It's easy to dismiss your feelings when they don't make sense. Give yourself emotional space when you can. You'll be glad you respected yourself and didn't ignore your intuition.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for Wednesday, November 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

Something unexpected could throw off your plans on Wednesday. The Tower tarot card reminds you that things are a bit out of control. With the Moon in Pisces, you might not know what it is, and a situation could feel a bit undefined.

On November 19, you find yourself dealing with a problem you didn't anticipate, and it's frustrating when you have other things you'd rather be doing. Try not to let this one difficult situation define your whole day.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Judgment

You have a good head on your shoulders, Taurus, which is why people come to you to ask for your opinion. You make stuff simple, yet even you can be stumped by a question you can't answer.

The Judgment tarot card encourages you to think outside of the box on Wednesday. You don't have to know everything right now. It's OK to go do some research or find out more info. The point is to be honest when you feel unsure.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Strength

A professional skill may have always felt weak to you, but you might have more of an edge than you realized.

This Wednesday, the Strength tarot card reveals a situation playing out in your favor. You don't have to be exact or even perfect, Gemini. You can discover, though, that the one thing you've always been hyper-critical about can be your greatest asset.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The World

Something wonderful could be just around the corner, Cancer, and it may involve travel or going back to school. An opportunity you've hoped for could pop up and surprise you with how easy it is to step into that role.

The World tarot card represents happiness, and on November 18, the one thing that you can't wait to tell all your friends about can be happening in your life soon!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: The Hermit

You're not trying to hide from problems, but you definitely do need some time to yourself on Wednesday, Leo. You've been keeping up with so many things that it can be hard to think at times.

The Hermit tarot card reminds you to slow down and rethink how you live out your personal values. A little time to reflect can help you need to get your priorities back on track.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: The Emperor

You have so much you want to say. It's possible that a few of your opinions are stronger than even you thought they would be.

The Emperor tarot card emphasizes your desire to defend your position and stand up for what you believe in. You might not be trying to offend anyone, but realize that your honesty doesn't always need to be met with agreement.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Wands

The Four of Wands tarot card often relates to your organizational style.

You might want to tie everything up nicely with a bow on Wednesday. The things that you put off until now will be on your radar and keep you busy!

Don't push yourself too hard, though. You can get so much done by creating a nice little schedule and having a plan in place. You'll get to your unfinished business soon enough.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Cups

The time is ripe for a little cuddling with someone you love! The Two of Cups is a romantic tarot card and could signify meeting someone who feels familiar.

On Wednesday, you get a taste of a meaningful emotional connection. Cherish it by focusing on what you have. Put the phone away or try not to be distracted during moments when you can talk and get to know someone better.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords is about betrayal, and for Sagittarius, there is one thing that you don't like: feeling lied to. On Wednesday, you discover something about your partner or a significant relationship that doesn't sit right with you.

The pain can make you question everything you thought about a particular person. Try not to let yourself fall into self-blame for a problem another person caused that affects you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Pentacles

You're ready to think about your financial future, and the Five of Pentacles reminds you that being cautious is always smart when it comes to money, no matter how much you have.

On Wednesday, you realize that there are certain things you don't have to buy unless you need to. You can learn to be even more frugal and make decisions that your future self will thank you for.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Wands

You've had a lot of really cool friendships, Aquarius. That's part of why you are always so good at making new social connections.

On Wednesday, the Six of Wands encourages you to put yourself out there and meet more people. Consider going to a social event or checking out a group that meets for a shared interest. Whatever you decide, have fun.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands

There will always be those people who make life complicated. But you don't have to get caught up in someone's drama if you pay attention to the red flags.

On November 18, you get much better at protecting your time and emotional energy from others. You can care and even be there to help when they need you. But sometimes the best thing a friend can do at times is set clear boundaries.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.