Three zodiac signs start attracting luck and happiness on November 18 because the waxing gibbous Moon in Pisces brings us joy and peace of mind. When we don't feel stressed, we are more open to goodness. That in itself is a lucky feeling indeed. On Wednesday, this lunation calms our hearts and helps these astrological signs see that it's OK to dream big. With luck on our side, all of our efforts are about to be so worth it.

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1. Taurus

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Life improves for you, Taurus, because during the waxing gibbous Moon in Pisces, you feel at ease with your situation. While this scenario may not have always felt safe or comfortable, you have a handle on it now.

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Once you start believing that you're doing well, it becomes exponential. In other words, one good thing leads to another. Suddenly, you'll notice that life is actually much better than you thought.

This kind of infectious positive thinking is what puts you on the path of good luck and happiness. For the first time in too long, you have faith in the future. You're going to be OK after all. There's no doubt about that!

2. Cancer

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On Wednesday, during the waxing gibbous Moon in Pisces, what starts as a trustworthy and somewhat pleasant feeling rapidly turns into what you might call peace of mind. For you, Cancer, that's saying a lot.

You've resolved something, and whatever it is, you can feel that it truly is over. It could be the end of a project, or it might even have something to do with a conversation you've avoided. Either way, there is a sense of completion and relief in the air. It just feels right.

That also means that you're done overthinking it. Phew! That alone makes you feel so incredibly happy. Now, you can create an easy path that leads where you want it to go. You feel free and at peace, and all is well in your world. What could be luckier than that?

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3. Pisces

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You can't help but feel as if the waxing gibbous Moon in your sign is here to bring you peace of mind. And you'd be correct, Pisces. That's exactly what's taking place on Wednesday.

With a peaceful mindset and a pleasant attitude, you're able to tackle the issues in your life that once felt overwhelming. Now, you see these problems as entirely doable. Before, you built them up in your mind, as you're wont to do. But this Moon helps you see that they're not so tough after all. You can definitely handle them.

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Your positive mindset opens up the gates to luck and happiness. It's interesting how everything good happens at once, but it's not a coincidence. It's the waxing gibbous Moon in Pisces in all of its glory. So, don't let this moment go to waste.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.