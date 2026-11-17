I'm an introvert. I don’t hate being around people (at least not all the time). I just can’t stand certain behaviors that unfold in social settings.

True introverts really just need people to respect their boundaries. If those boundaries are crossed or people behave in ways that are emotionally exhausting, it's better to just stay home.

Design: Sabrina James | Photo: Iván Cauich from Pexels, Canva

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7 social behaviors that exhaust true introverts, even though they like most people:

1. When unnecessary drama and gossip get started

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Drama is exhausting. Some people are drawn to gossip. It’s almost instinctual. Sure, a little gossip here and there can be innocent, but when it's the only kind of conversation they have, it becomes frustrating and draining, especially for someone who is already using reserved energy to get through a social situation. Constant drama strains relationships.

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“It may feel like your friend is always facing a new crisis—relationship issues, financial struggles, conflicts with others, or ongoing emotional turmoil,” researchers Chris Grace and Alisa Grace at Biola University’s Center for Marriage and Relationships explained. “While everyone experiences difficult seasons, emotionally draining friendships often involve a constant stream of problems with no real progress toward resolution. The conversation rarely moves beyond the latest crisis.”

2. When someone completely disregards their boundaries

Setting boundaries is one of the most important things you can do for yourself. I mean it every time I write it. With these boundaries, we are showing people how we expect to be treated. When those lines are crossed over and over, introverts can become put off by the friendship and may ditch it altogether.

When you tell someone no or confront them about how they’re treating you, but they refuse to change, they are invalidating you and your boundaries. This shows they care more about themselves than anyone else, which is especially draining for introverts who struggle to spend time with others in the first place.

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3. When a friend tries to persuade someone to do something they don't want to do

There is a fine line between persuasion and manipulation. It’s totally fine to try to convince someone to play on your rec soccer team, but completely uncool to try to get them to join a cult. Especially if your soccer team is a cult. Anyway, the point is persuasion can easily become manipulation.

Speaking from experience, when introverts prepare for a social outing, they save energy for that one event and nothing else. If I’m going to dinner, I’m not going on a random outing after. I am going home and getting in bed. However, some people will do everything they can to talk you into something until you get caught in their web. That is manipulation.

They likely make you feel guilty, so you go along with them. Introverts are easily exhausted by people who use guilt and manipulation to convince them to do something.

4. Overt clinginess and fake closeness

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A study from Oberlin College found that introverts prefer to keep fewer friends. It takes them a while to get close to others, so they’d rather stick with their inner circle.

Introverts can’t always control what the group setting looks like. Sometimes, a new person comes in and tries to get too close too fast. While introverts are open to friends and often struggle to make them, this behavior can only push them further away.

"We aren’t promiscuously friendly; we usually go home before any after-party hair-letting-down happens; we are cautious about opening up to new people in any significant manner," said Sophia Dembling, author of "The Introverts Way." She added, "For my own life, I’ve found it takes a concerted effort and sometimes awkward forays out of my comfort zone to try to make it happen.” Shutting down around people who come on too strong can be an introverted person’s default method.

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5. When conversations go on and on and on without a break

Social situations fuel extroverts. They get everything they need from spending time with and talking to others. It can be hard for them to understand that not everyone is wired that way.

Introverts aren’t made for constant conversation. They need time to recharge, and a little bit of silence usually does the trick. When someone refuses to stop yapping, it can become overstimulating. They can easily become fatigued by maintaining a conversation.

“Social fatigue or social burnout happens when you’ve socialized to the point that you can’t do it anymore. Social exhaustion can also be called introvert burnout or introvert hangover,” says Geraldine Orentas for Psych Central. “Although it’s not a medical diagnosis, it is a valid experience that introverts and extroverts can face.”

6. When a person makes every conversation about themselves

If an introvert is talking to you at all, you should feel honored. It’s not easy to maintain a conversation when you’d rather spend time by yourself. They feel more comfortable in a non-stimulating environment. That doesn’t always mean the physical location, though that does play a role. It also means keeping a conversation easy for them to maintain. When someone drones on about themselves, it’s exhausting to keep it going.

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Don’t get me wrong, I love hearing about my friends’ lives. However, when someone spends the entire time talking about themselves with no end in sight, it can be overwhelming. I don’t always know how to keep a conversation like that going. It’s not that I want to talk about myself; I just want a conversation we can both thrive in.

7. Fishing for compliments and validation

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Seeking constant validation shows low self-esteem. Instead of feeling comfortable in their own skin, this person can become a bit pushy, wanting to hear what they need to boost their morale. For an introvert, this is a nightmare situation. I’m already overthinking everything I say because I never want to say the wrong thing in the rare moments I speak up.

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Introverts can struggle to put their own feelings into words, let alone tell someone else how they should feel. “It does not require the full agreement or validation of others, but it does require some interpersonal validation. This does not mean that the introvert is particularly insecure or weak, only aware,” says William Irwin, Ph.D.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.