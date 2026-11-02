Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Tuesday, November 3

The tarot horoscopes have arrived for November 3 as the Moon leaves creative Leo and enters Virgo, helping you to finish what you start. The Sun is still in steady Scorpio on Tuesday, making it easier to stay calm when work gets difficult. You have the combined grit of Virgo and Scorpio energy.

The Hermit is today's collective tarot card for today's reading, reminding us all that sometimes we have to tune out the world to lock in. It's so easy to think you can multitask when you're busy, but it's just impractical with the day's energy. Everything from cards to stars points to a super-focused day.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Swords, reversed

Okay, Aries. I know you always want to keep being a hero, but today's message is pretty clear.

The Four of Swords, reversed, is telling you to slow it down. You have a lot of anxiety, but that could be from overworking. The moment you take a break, you'll realize just how much you needed it. Give it a rest, Ram. You'll feel better later.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The High Priestess, reversed

You know, Taurus? One of the many reasons why you have a reputation for being a stubborn person is that you love consistency.

The problem is that there are times when you have to break free from a habit or cut ties with a situation. It worked, but it doesn't work anymore. Inconvenient? Maybe. Necessary? Yes.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Who doesn't love to hang out and do nothing? Yep. Even you adore a good bed rotting sesh.

But you hate feeling unproductive for too long. Put a time limit on it. You can go down a rabbit hole researching a topic, or you can scroll to your heart's content, and there is nothing wrong with either. Try to be sensible about it. Give yourself a reasonable window of time to do what you want and then be productive.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Swords, reversed

Daydreams are so blissful, and you might have many on days like this.

The Nine of Swords, reversed, reminds you that while it's wonderful to imagine the future, it's super important to keep your feet on the ground. You know what's real, but it's very easy to lose sight of what you could accomplish when you spend all day in your head.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Strength, reversed

You know what you're capable of, Leo, so when you fall short, you're hard on yourself emotionally. You often say negative things about yourself, and that doesn't help your self-esteem.

On November 3, the reversed Strength card signals irritation, but it doesn't have to be your downfall. Learn about yourself when you feel triggered. You can use that moment to understand why you're so hard on yourself and consider how to use it positively instead.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit, reversed

You don't have to hide from the world until things get better. You can let yourself hang out with your friends even when life isn't going particularly well.

Your tarot card, the Hermit, is reversed, Virgo, and it might help to do the opposite of what you feel like doing. When you feel like isolating yourself, go out and enjoy life. It will put you in a better frame of mind.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords

Well, it's not unusual for you to take your good old sweet time to decide on a topic, but hey, there comes a point when you just have to make up your mind.

On November 3, the Two of Swords is saying that part of the problem is that you have too many options and not enough details. It's a good idea to get rid of the fluff and focus on facts.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

If it's not improving, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to give up or that you might be the problem. It could actually just mean that you have to stop and review what is going on.

The Seven of Pentacles, reversed reminds you to let out that fiercely competitive side of your personality. You know how well you can do a review of a situation? Let that super sleuth loose.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance, reversed

You've got a full plate on November 3, and you might like it, but only up to a certain point. Part of your wonders if you're focused on the wrong thing.

For whatever reason, Temperance is telling you no when it's in reversed, but it's also saying to slow down a little. You might be doing too much. Consider what you actually need to do for real instead of taking on more just so you can say you're super busy.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor, reversed

Capricorn, today is calling out your controlling side. There's a situation where you might be slightly overbearing.

Hard to hear, I know, but considering that the Emperor tarot card is about leadership and it's upside down, there's a pretty good chance that you're being over the top. Put it in check if you feel it's true.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hanged Man, reversed

Motivation isn't going to come every time you want it to. Today's message, Aquarius, is kind of harsh: you have to sit down and just do it.

Your tarot card for November 3 is about making moves even when you don't feel like it. You don't want to be like the Hanged Man, waiting for everyone else to decide what is best. You want to go out there and live your life.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Moon

You love a good story, but a person who says they want to spend time with you but doesn't do so needs to be called out.

A lie isn't actually pretty, no matter how nicely a person paints it. Today's fantasy is getting a wake-up call, and you're the one seeing through the facade. On November 3, you're looking at actions, and not just words that sound nice but the message is empty.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.