Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 3, 2026

Sadness is coming to an end for three zodiac signs on November 3. All that pressure we've been feeling lately finally seems to ease off a bit. Whatever lingering unhappiness that's accompanied our journey feels lighter and way more manageable. Whew.

During Tuesday's Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo, we see that we are no longer as attached to feelings of sadness, and that perhaps we're on the road to true healing. Hope is on the horizon for these lucky astrological signs. Sad days are over! Yay.

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1. Taurus

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For the first time in what feels like aeons, you've got yourself a fresh feeling of hope, and it seems to affect just about everything you do. What's missing is that dreaded sadness. You wake up on November 2 and it just seems to be ... gone. Poof!

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Because of the Waning Crescent Moon on Tuesday, the importance of keeping up appearances doesn't seem to feel authentic anymore, you're ready to just be yourself and as a result start attracting the right people and opportunities into your life.

Perhaps in the past you just got used to be sad and it became part of your personality. Not anymore. The waning energy helps you to feel happy once again and ready to move on. And so you are, Taurus. Good stuff.

2. Leo

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What you feel right now is happy to be alive and to have finally gotten over whatever was bringing you so much unhappiness for so long. So, it's true! You can get over anything, Leo. Just as you suspected.

During the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo, the powers of darkness subside and retreat into a place where they no longer disturb you. You are now free to be yourself.

Without the weight of unnecessary sadness upon you, you gradually feel the healing powers of the transit settle in, giving you new strength and perspective. Today is a very good day and it's just the start. Things are looking up and you have so much to be thankful for. Trust this.

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3. Pisces

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It's funny because when you wake up on this morning, you'll feel as if something has changed. You're lighter, it seems, Pisces, and you don't exactly know why.

Well, due to the presence of the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo on November 3, what's really going on is that you've healed. The past is officially the past now and you can move on.

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This excites you because it's so palpable. You really don't feel like you did even yesterday. You feeling inspired and creative once again. You have been wanting this to happen for quite some time. Lucky you, you got it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.