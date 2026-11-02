3 Zodiac Signs Finally Get What They Want During Lilith Direct On November 3

Three zodiac signs are finally getting exactly what they've been wanting on November 3, 2026. In order for us to achieve our wildest dreams in a way we feel good about, we must manifest using our bodies, minds and souls.

On Tuesday, action is the way to achieve it, and during Lilith direct, we not only have the energy, we have the vision and the desire to pursue it. This is no ordinary day for these astrological signs. This is the day we take back the power and claim what is rightfully ours. Lilith would have it no other way.

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1. Scorpio

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Tuesdayis a big day for you, Scorpio, as it allows you to see the fruits of your labor, and that is what manifestation is all about. Once you see what your power can do, you'll be inspired to carry on.

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Lilith direct is the kind of influential transit that appeals to your rebellious nature, Scorpio. On November 3 you will not back down from what's meant for you. You will dismiss anyone standing in your way.

You know how to detach in order to get the job done, and during Lilith direct, you do what is necessary to create the kind of progress you have in mind. Luckily, it all works out. Congratulations.

2. Sagittarius

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You've got grand ideas, Sagittarius, and while much of your life has been devoted to the pursuit of unattainable goals, you still believe that you can flip that idea and make something real out of those fantasies of yours.

During Lilith direct on Tuesday, you can do just that. You can rearrange fate just by showing up. You can re-direct progress simply by being there for it.

The astrology of November 3 places the power is in your hands and you will never again have to hear how you're just imagining it. No, it's on this day that you take fantasy and make it into reality. Sagittarius-style. Good stuff.

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3. Aquarius

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You make tremendous strides toward your goals today, Aquarius, mainly because you don't let great opportunities slide. You've got something that's available to you right now, and during Lilith direct, it's a big one.

What you see is that if you stick with what you believe in and you simultaneously grab the opportunity that lets you continue on with your belief, then you will be victorious.

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Significant progress is the result of sticking with it, and you aren't budging. You are fighting for your right to exist exactly how you want and nothing will get in your way. Onwards!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.