Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, November 3: The Moon Enters Virgo

Your November 3 horoscope brings a whole lot of cosmic activity. The Moon officially enters Virgo in the morning, bringing with it the focus we need to actually get stuff done. At the same time, we've got a dramatic Venus-Jupiter aspect brewing, while the Scorpio Sun and Mercury Retrograde head toward an exact meeting tomorrow.

Don't be surprised if you experience some big feelings and heavy conversations today. Whatever you do today, don't jump to conclusions, and definitely think twice before making a confession of any kind, even if it’s about your real feelings.

Here’s your daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The morning shift into the Virgo Moon hits your daily routines and habits zone, making Tuesday all about getting your physical world in order. After a couple of days of mental noise, your body’s asking for a routine that actually works.

With Venus in a big aspect with Jupiter, you might feel a sudden urge to overspend or make a grand romantic gesture to smooth things over. Take a beat, Aries. Retrograde season is in full swing, so don't try to buy peace with a quick fix.

Keep it simple today and just be sure to move your body and get through your to-do list. That's it! Save the emotional stuff for another day.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday brings a total (positive!) change in your mood, Taurus. Once the Moon lands in Virgo, it lights up your house of fun and self-expression, so you start feeling way more lighthearted than you have in awhile.

That Venus-Jupiter alignment is really making you desire some luxury in your life and even a bit of romantic validation, but with your ruler Venus moving backward, don't let nostalgia trick you.

An ex might feel super tempting today, but it’s best to enjoy the creative spark without making any contact that will get you in trouble. Have fun today, but keep your feet on the ground! Trust!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Your focus narrows right down to your home base on November 3. As the Moon moves into Virgo, you're looking around your living space and realizing what needs fixing or simply thrown out.

Meanwhile, the Sun and Mercury Retrograde are creeping closer together, so your mind is working like a detective behind the scenes. If you feel like someone isn't telling you the whole story, don't go poking around or demanding answers today. Let the information come to you naturally (it will!) while you focus on making your cozy space feel the way you want it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your communication gets super sharp during today's horoscope, Cancer. The Virgo Moon powers up your local sector, filling your Tuesday with quick conversations and an unfortunately busy inbox.

With the Sun and Mercury Retrograde preparing to come together in your romance and creativity zone tomorrow, an old conversation or missed connection could pop back up. You might even get a sudden wave of insight about how you really feel about a situation. Just remember to say how you feel clearly, but don't force a immediate resolution while so many planets are retrograding. Just not worth it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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With Jupiter hanging out in your zodiac sign and making moves with Venus today, you're practically glowing with confidence. People are definitely noticing you on November 3, but you need to keep a very close eye on your resources without getting distracted by all the extra attention.

The Moon moving into Virgo hits your money zone, so it's time to get practical. It's super easy to over-promise your time and energy when you're feeling this happy. So maybe just enjoy the good vibes and compliments, but keep a tight grip on your wallet and don't take on extra favors you know you'll regret tomorrow.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Moon is in your zodiac sign starting Tuesday morning, so you're getting a much-needed energy boost! You're officially back in your element, ready to steer your week in the exact direction you want it to go. Whew!

With Mercury retrograde edging closer and closer to the Scorpio Sun, your intuition is completely off the charts today. You can spot a lie or a hidden detail from a mile away. Use this focus on your own personal projects rather than trying to micromanage the people around you (yes, I'm talking to you).

You’ve got everything you need from an astrology perspective to make today work in your favor, use it wisely!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your ruler Venus is active today while retrograding in your astrological sign, and it's clashing in a big way with Jupiter. In your November 3 horoscope, this can feel like a massive conflict between wanting to treat yourself and needing to just lay low.

The Virgo Moon slipping into your quiet 12th house is a signal for you to just slow down. If you're feeling overwhelmed by social expectations (or some friend drama), give yourself permission to ghost for a bit. You don't have to participate in every argument or explain your choices to anyone. Rest up!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Things are getting deep, Scorpio, and let's be real, that's just the way you like it. The Sun and Mercury Retrograde are moving toward a total conjunction in your zodiac sign tomorrow, so your brain's absolutely full of insight right now.

Tuesday's Virgo Moon highlights your friend group and community, so your social life actually gets back on track. If a friend comes to you for advice today, give it to them straight without the fluff. Just be careful not to blurt out a secret you weren't supposed to tell anyone. Keep it in the vault of it may come back to haunt you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Career and reputation are the main focus for you in your Tuesday horoscope thanks to the Moon moving to the top of your chart. It's time to pay attention to how you're showing up in the world and what it is you're trying to build for yourself long-term.

With your ruler Jupiter making a big connection with Venus, you might feel a pretty big surge of optimism about your money situation. While the energy feels exciting, remember that with five planets currently retrograde, double-checking all thedetails is mandatory. Dream big, but verify the facts! You've got this!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You’re in a pretty desperate need of a fresh perspective today, Capricorn. The Virgo Moon lands in your zone of big ideas and learning on Tuesday, letting you finally break out of that mental rut you've been stuck in.

You might get the urge to research a future vaca or deep dive into a new topic that interests you. With the Scorpio Sun and Mercury Retrograde digging up deep truths in the background, a conversation today's horoscope could completely change how you see a situation that upset you in the past.

Have an open mind, dear, and let your wisdom lead. Changing your mind isn't always a bad thing.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Your daily horoscope brings some shared responsibilities back into focus, likely forcing you to set some boundaries. As the Moon moves into Virgo, you’re looking a bit deeper at the fine print of some kind of partnership. It might be personal, but it's likely something work related.

The Venus-Jupiter aspect this Tuesday may push someone in your life to demand more of your attention than you were planning to give. Instead of pulling your classic move and detaching and getting a bit defensive, use that logical Aquarius mind of yours to navigate it with grace. Set clear and reasonable limits and stick to them, but also don't forget to be kind.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your Tuesday horoscope is all about your relationships as the Moon moves into your opposite sign. You're likely gonna have to deal directly with the important people in your life, and being super honest the way you can get through it in a good way.

With Mercury Retrograde heading toward the Sun, unexpressed feelings might pop up in a convo with a partner or close friend. Don't sweep things under the rug just to keep the peace. Speak your truth in the calmest way you know how and let the Virgo Moon help both of you figure out a way forward that works.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.