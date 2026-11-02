3 Zodiac Signs See Life Drastically Improve During The Virgo Moon On Tuesday

Life is starting to drastically improve for three zodiac signs on November 3, 2026. On Tuesday, with the Virgo Moon helping us along, we see that things get better simply because we focus in on the details.

That's what that Virgo energy does! It alerts us to what must be done if this drastic change is going to happen. These astrological signs find that what takes place on this day sets them on an entirely new course. The good life begins now. Yay.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Virgo energy surrounds your life and your personal dealings all day on Tuesday, and this has you really fine tuning your life decisions, Aries. You know what you're up against, and you realize that if you don't take initiative, things will go awry.

Advertisement

The good news is that you actually excel when the astrology is like this, because if making a drastic improvement is what's needed, then you're the person for the job. So it's time to get on it.

During the Moon in Virgo on November 3, you may find that you're a little more nit picky than usual, but that's also what you need right now. Focus and determination bring about great change. And that change is turning the tough stuff in your life around for the better. Finally.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Oh things are definitely going to be changing for you on November 3, and radically. There's no going back after this transit comes home, and during the Moon in Virgo, you'll either move forward or be left behind. And we know you don't like to be left out.

Your natural optimism is no longer just a thought, in fact, you've taken to action this time. You want the change to be real, and so, today you back it up with personal action.

One thing's for sure, Gemini, you're firing on all cylinders all day on Tuesday, and the drastic improvement has already been set in motion. Now, it's time for you enjoy the fruits of your labor. Good work.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You may not always come across as the leader of the pack, but you are most definitely someone who will show up when it comes to representing the good in people.

November 3 is a big day for you, Capricorn as the Virgo Moon helps you decide how to present yourself, and how you can literally help other people in your life. The name of the game is improvement, and in order for that to be done, you must guide others.

Advertisement

Your voice has meaning during this time, and you are able to move mountains by saying the right thing at the right time. Use this power for good and don't hold back. What you're witnessing is your abundance era starting right before your eyes. Wow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.