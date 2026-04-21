The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, April 22 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 22, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Cancer. The collective tarot card for everyone is The Magician.

Today's theme is intention setting. There's a certain air of honesty required for setting an intention. If you ask the universe for something inauthentic or untrue to who you are, it won't happen. The Cancer Moon invites you to look inward, while the Taurus Sun says to look at what you have. On Wednesday, pay attention to how materialism influences what you think you need. Make adjustments for inner peace before asking for what you want.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles

Aries, intention requires emotional balance. The Six of Pentacles asks you to look at where you're giving too much of yourself and sometimes expecting things in return that were never agreed upon.

Be honest about your motivations when working with others on April 22. Help from a full heart and not use loyalty to secure a silent contract later.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups, reversed

On April 22, your emotions feel harder to manage than usual. The reversed King of Cups tarot card invites you to explore the ways you emotionally suppress yourself.

Before setting any intentions today, be honest about what you feel and want. You'll gain a sense of stability in your life when you are truthful with authentic desire.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Cups, reversed

The reversed Ace of Cups suggests that you open yourself to what you need rather than pretending you're OK when you don't receive it from others.

You realize where your emotional blocks are on April 22, especially in relationships. Test your heart to see if you're being receptive or closed off.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

Clarity is your superpower today. The Queen of Swords tarot card cuts through any emotional confusion you experience on April 22. You're invited to be emotionally sensitive when the Moon is in your sign.

Trust your inner truth first, Cancer, and then compare it with your feelings to see if you're aligned in emotion, thought, and deed.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords, reversed

Leo, it's time for you to let go of your need to always win. The Five of Swords tarot card, when reversed, is about leaving conflicts that no longer have a solution.

Some problems can't be solved by fighting with others. Instead, you have to choose the higher road and decide proving a point may feel like a win, when it's actually a loss because it costs you dignity and respect.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Virgo: Strength, reversed

On April 22, you see how capable you are when it comes to grit and fortitude. The reversed Strength tarot card points in the direction of self-doubt and emotional overwhelm that leads to fatigue.

You don't have to push yourself through to prove a point on Wednesday. You don't need to work harder to make others believe in you. Instead, be intentional about self-trust or inner security.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Libra: Four of Wands

Libra, on April 22, you're building from a place of peace and avoiding performing out of peer pressure. The Four of Wands tarot card symbolizes celebration and a secure emotional foundation with others.

Work on building the home you want to live in, and don't aim for an external image that looks beautiful but feels like a museum.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, on April 22, you are breaking through the noise of life and finding emotional clarity. The Nine of Swords, reversed tarot card, releases you from any feelings of guilt or overthinking.

You're setting an intention rooted in emotional freedom, not fear. You decide to choose peace and use it to establish your purpose.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Wands, reversed

On April 22, you're learning that not all problems or people require a defense. You can see a friend struggle and be there without the need to fix or solve their problem.

Today's Seven of Wands, reversed tarot card, teaches you to protect your energy. Save it for situations that are worthy of your time and effort.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Capricorn: King of Swords

The King of Swords is about clear and decisive action. You're ready to lead with logic and not just pursue emotional satisfaction.

On April 22, you set an intention that is rooted in what you know to be facts. You don't follow feelings that change; instead, you stabilize your choices by being intentional and clear.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

The Queen of Pentacles, reversed, suggests it's best not to ignore your health.Pay careful attention to how you take care of yourself on Wednesday.

Your physical and emotional areas of life are in your hands. Take care of your own personal needs first, and then ask how you can help others.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday tarot card for Pisces: The Emperor, reversed

On April 22, the Emperor, the reversed tarot card, is about a lack of control. Instead of trying to manage a situation that won't let you do so, let yourself release what you know you can't get to bend.

Surrendering something to its fate is as much of a control issue as trying to help when it's unwanted. You need to know where to expend your precious time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.