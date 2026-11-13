Lasting Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Saturday

Saturday is a Water Dragon Initiate Day and abundance finally arrives for four Chinese zodiac signs, making November 14 a date to remember.

Initiate Days are perfect for taking action that moves a situation forward. The Water element involves spiritual nudges and intuition. So, your heart and mind tune in to each other when you are unsure what to do next. A lot can change on a Dragon Day, and these animal signs are about to see that their long-awaited happiness is within reach.

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1. Dragon

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You love a good challenge, and that's what you sign up for on November 14. An opportunity with a friend or co-worker turns out to be very fortunate. Saturday's Initiate Day gives you a chance to do something you have thought about for a while, but haven't had a chance to act on.

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Since today's energy is in your sign, Dragon, you feel very much invested because the situation is personal and reflects your values. Water helps you to get out of your head and feel what's in your heart. You're less likely to ignore your instincts. Instead, you'll follow their lead with confidence to reach a goal that you truly believe in.

2. Snake

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Snake, you've already mapped your ideas out in advance. So, when this Initiate Day arrives, it's super easy for you to take advantage of an opportunity. On Saturday, you start making a few important changes that you know are timely.

You're not afraid to ask someone for what you want. Water Days make you bolder as you believe your time to reap a positive result has arrived. You ask with full belief that your requests will be answered.

Dragon Day energy helps you break out of your shy, more reserved way of doing things. You push yourself to the front of the room to get attention if you have to. You ask for the close or tell someone you're ready to start. November 14 becomes the first day of what you know will be a long period of success.

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3. Rat

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Dragon Days help you stop thinking and start doing. You are done putting all of your effort into getting a bunch of stuff. On Saturday, you've decided that the only kind of lasting luck or good fortune you want in your life is confidence.

You're looking for a spiritual connection. That's what you find during a Water Initiate Day. You pay special attention to the littlest ways that the universe speaks to you, like repeating numbers or when you get a call at the moment you're thinking about a particular person.

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You know that when your time comes, you'll do the right thing. Getting to know how the universe works is knowledge no one can ever take from you. Once you understand its language, you find the path and can stay on it.

4. Rooster

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You're ready to override all your fears and go for what you know you're meant to be. Saturday's Dragon Day helps you to be truly authentic. You're not afraid to be you. You know that when you are yourself, you're only happy doing the things that are right for you. That's the magic of lasting luck, and it's not a single moment in time but an entire mindset.

It took you a long time to figure that out. On November 14, you know what you want, and you're ready to start. Water Initiate energy is about sensing those points when they appear. You know what it's like to have made mistakes in the past. Now, you can tell what's right and wrong and only choose the best for you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.