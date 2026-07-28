Hardships Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Thursday, July 30

On Thursday, July 30, 2026, hardships will finally come to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs. Thursday is a Wood Snake Open Day during a Wood Sheep month, in the Year of the Fire Horse.

Wood in Chinese astrology is about fresh starts, and the Snake highlights all the careful planning that goes into a new beginning. You want this time around to be different. The past was hard for these animal signs, but things are getting better this time around.

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1. Snake

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Your hardship is about to end on July 30. You have spent so much time wishing upon a star and manifesting what you want into your life. But instead of getting those things, everyone else around you seems to be more successful and better off. It's left you with a big weight on your heart, wondering why the universe hasn't even seen you.

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Today, something happens in your life that looks like a turnaround is about to happen. By the end of the day, you get something more than what you ever dreamed you could have. It's as though the universe waited until the very last moment to send you the very best.

2. Ox

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You have such a kind heart, Ox. In fact, a lot of times, you forgive people before they even ask you for it. This has put you in situations where you've been taken advantage of. You always feel as though the nice person ends last. It never seems to pay off for you to wear your heart on your sleeve. Being kind has been a hardship for you, because you often find yourself in situations you regret.

On July 30, you toughen up just a little bit. Someone who has offended you more than once does it again. This time, instead of forgiving them, you let them face the consequences of their behavior. It hurts you more than it hurts them at first, but it seems as though they realize they're wrong and decide that they won't do it again. For the first time in a while, you feel hopeful that this is the truth.

3. Rooster

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You don't really want to believe in miracles. You have heard stories about other people having things happen, but it never seems to happen to you. One area of your life has been particularly hard. You have been struggling financially, with no hope in sight.

On Thursday, something changes in your finances. You didn't do anything at all; you didn't even get a miracle that brings a hardship to an end. It's as though the universe just wanted you to know that it's there. You finally believe, and this gives you some hope for the future.

4. Monkey

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You have really wanted to figure a problem out, Monkey, but you usually don't have the time. On July 30, you discover new ways to gather information about the situation. There are lots of free opportunities online. You discover one tool that helps you to advance in this particular part of your life.

It's easy, and it can help you to make more money in the future. If it fits seamlessly into your schedule, you do one thing today that teaches you quite a bit, and you feel the difference already.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.