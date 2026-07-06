Hard Times Are Over For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, July 8

Hard times are finally coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on July 8, 2026. Wednesday is a Water Goat Establish Day during a Wood Goat month in the Year of the Fire Horse.

Today's one of those days where you make up your mind and do what you've been saying you're gonna do. Anyone who tries to talk you out of your dreams is simply ignored. Since it's a Water element day, you're listening to your higher power and intuition. The Establish Day energy gives you the motivation to take that first step.

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Even if you're afraid of what comes next, you brave it out. These animal signs are the ones ready to put their troubles behind them. And it works!

1. Goat

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You've been on the hunt for a better job, and finally you get a lead that feels promising. You know that nothing is written in stone, but the idea that someone thinks of you when a position comes up gives you hope. On Wednesday, July 8, you stop telling yourself that things will never work out for you.

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You've felt really lonely lately. It's so hard to talk about. Friends have been encouraging, but more light at the end of the tunnel is exactly what you needed to feel like the universe sees you. Today, you double down on your efforts. If one good thing happens, then your luck feels like it's about to change. A little more time and energy goes into your efforts.

2. Ox

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Every year you think about where you want to go. You need one thing to look forward to, and that's a trip far away from where you are now. A friend reaches out to you and asks if you're open to an adventure.

The date is in the future, and maybe it's out of the country. The bottom line is you aren't wondering where you're going to go one day or with whom. The hardest part is over. Those questions get answered, and you have something to plan for. On July 8, you say yes, not knowing what is all involved. Right now you're not really caring because you'll figure it out.

3. Snake

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Snake, there's something you know isn't right at your home. You needed to fix it for a while. The cost has been daunting, plus you didn't want to deal with the mess. It's clearly been over your head, but you need help and don't know where to start.

No one likes to do a home renovation, but when it's got to be done, there's really no choice. When a friend comes over, or you share what's going on, they seem to have all the answers. They know who to call or ask if they can pitch in without charge. You can hardly believe it; your prayers have been answered! They feel good helping you, but they don't realize they are the reason hard times are ending.

4. Dragon

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It takes a lot of energy for you to take that first step in a new direction, but you muster the courage on July 8. You know that you have to commit to doing something you're not sure you even want to try. You might be going back to school or signing a business agreement. You have no idea what the future holds, so you're reluctant to say anything right now.

If you don't agree, the opportunity will pass you by. You don't want that to happen. So the hard time that needs to end is the going back-and-forth in your mind. You agree willingly, hoping for the best.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.