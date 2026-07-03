Loneliness Ends For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 6

Loneliness is finally over for three Chinese zodiac signs the week of July 6 - 12, 2026. This is the week when the energy shifts from Wood Horse to Wood Goat, bringing stability.

There's a big difference between Horse energy and Goat energy. Horse is fast-moving and often chases the next best thing. However, Goat energy is much more supportive. It's relaxed and prefers to be at home enjoying life's simple comforts. For some Chinese animal signs, the horse's fast-paced energy can feel chaotic. It's very easy to feel like the world is moving too fast when you want to just enjoy your life. Now that the pace changes, these animal signs can finally be themselves.

Advertisement

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

People-pleasing has left you feeling rather lonely. Every time you do something because someone else wants you to, you distance yourself further from yourself. The week of July 6, you put an end to the monotony. On Monday, during Metal Snake Closed Day energy, take yourself away from situations that you know aren't meant for you.

Advertisement

You realize that if somebody feels joy doing it, that's who should have that role. You listen intently to people who you know are unhappy like you. You realize what you can delegate to them. Finally, you're removed from a situation and can do things that you like. It's incredible.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are very compatible with Dog energy because its loyal nature brings out the best in you. This week, you learn a lot about who you are and who you don't want to be. Realizing the truth of things helps you to make decisions that fit with your goals. You pick a time with friends when it suits you. You don't push yourself beyond your point of exhaustion.

Doing less secures your energy so that when you need it, it's there. When you are tired, you feel lonely. You also feel misunderstood, so you stop allowing that to happen. By July 11, it all falls together. During the Fire Dog Day, you realize that loving yourself was the best thing that you could have done. Not only do you feel motivated and driven, but everything in your life is as it should be.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You don't like feeling alone when in a partnership with someone else. So this week, you decide that you will no longer open yourself up to people who ignore you when you talk. Instead, you'd rather journal your thoughts and feelings. You want engaging, mutual communication.

At first, this increases your loneliness because you realize how hungry you are for companionship. But as you invest more time and energy into yourself, you discover that the loneliness ends. You realize you've been putting all your energy into looking outside of yourself instead of looking within. After a while, you realize you don't really need to be heard by anyone; you just need to believe in yourself.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.