Good Fortune Arrives For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 27

Good fortune arrives surprisingly for four Chinese zodiac signs after May 27, 2026. Wednesday is a Metal Ox Success Day in the Year of the Fire Horse.

Slow and steady wins the race, and that's what happens on days when Ox energy is involved. Ox animal signs are methodical and deliberate. Today will be one of those days when you break through some cosmic barrier that improves your life. But it won't be on purpose or through an act of your will.

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Perhaps it can be an accidental discovery that you stumble upon and realize luck was involved. You don't need to really think about it right now. But one thing that these Chinese zodiac signs realize is that the path to get where they need to go is traveled with consistency.

1. Pig

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Pig, starting on Wednesday, good fortune arrives through knowledge. You realize that you need to learn a little bit more about a particular subject you hope to master one day. With so much out there for you to explore, you start from the bottom and work your way up. You don't want to be overwhelmed with information. You're looking to enjoy life without taking on more than you can handle.

The entire point is for you to be at a place in your life where you feel happy. It's only fortune if it is good for you, and for now, you find what you need in books or a podcast. The lucky part is when you can finally talk things over with a friend who completely gets you. That's coming up next!

2. Dog

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Dog, it's hard for you to let go of things, especially when there's sentimental value involved. You harbor a loss in your heart, and even when you're not thinking of it, you miss it when your mind wanders to memory lane. On May 27 losses from the past come up to be healed. You have your hunches, but none have led you to a recovery before now.

Interestingly, timing has a funny way of revealing truths to you. You find an item (or person) you thought was lost for good. You were just going around and minding your own business, not even thinking of this particular loss. There it is plain as day in clear view, back in your life. Good stuff.

3. Rooster

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On Wednesday good fortune arrives for you through new business dealings. You don't have to form a whole company, but you can make an agreement with a friend that feels like a contract. You make promises you know you intend to keep. You want that person to follow through on what they assured you they would do.

You don't need to add more to your plate, but delegating what you can't accomplish to a friend who can makes life easier. You feel that good fortune has finally arrived on May 27 in the form of a network you can depend on, and for that, you're eternally glad to have it in your life. Yay.

4. Monkey

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Good things come to those who wait, and sometimes, Monkey, you have to hold off for a long time. It almost feels like life gets put on hold for anything worthwhile. But, for you, fortune arrives when you are patient.

Things turn around in your favor on May 27, and you get everything you need addressed. You can start what you need to do and resolve problems with minimal effort. It's as though waiting for you beyond the struggle, where things are smooth sailing. Whew.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.