Astrologer Recommends Doing These 3 Things To Set Yourself Up For Success Before Mercury Retrograde Ends On August 28, 2024

Whenever Mercury retrograde comes around, most of us can't help but sigh in distress. After all, it doesn't have the best reputation out there. Known as the season of 'caution,' it can often bring challenges and difficulties along the way.

But believe it or not, there are some benefits of Mercury retrograde! And according to astrologer Haley Comet, there are three things you can do to set yourself up for success before Mercury retrograde wraps up on August 28, 2024.

Advertisement

3 things to do before Mercury retrograde ends

1. Complete half-finished projects

"Mercury will station retrograde in the sign of its exaltation, Virgo — an energy that is incredibly gifted at being able to fine-tune, to hone in on imperfections in order to make something the best that it could be," began Comet.

Advertisement

Under this energy, we need to ask ourselves one simple question: how can we optimize things? According to Comet, the best way to do this is by finishing what needs to be done. In this case, half-finished projects or rushed work.

She continued, "Especially with Mercury meeting up with Venus this Wednesday," which is also currently in Virgo, this could be a great time to review and edit things to perfection.

2. Visit the creative graveyard

While Mercury retrograde isn't the best time to start on any new projects, "It's a great time to visit the creative graveyard," Comet added. "Stories you half wrote, canvases you half painted, hone in on the details, bring it to life."

Advertisement

Don't underestimate the power of creativity! The National Library of Medicine found that being creative helps with our overall well-being. And during this season of Mercury Retrograde, being just a little bit more creative will reap even greater benefits — setting you up for success.

3. Get those small tasks done

Have you been meaning to clear out your closet lately, but haven't had the time? Well, now might be a good time to do so. During this period, Comet explained that you want to focus on finding ways to clear your mind before the next season begins.

Advertisement

"Resist the urge to add more onto your plate," advised Comet. Instead, focus on clearing up those "pesky little tasks."

She continued, "Every time we have something taking up space, taking up residence in our mind, it does leak energy from us." So, she said, "check that off the list."

After all, our daily life is already a struggle and we already have so much maintenance to do just to keep up. But, when we clear up those tasks and get prepared, we might find life to be a lot more enjoyable, Comet explained.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.