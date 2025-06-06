The 5 Tiny Daily Rituals That Make You 10x Happier, According To Experts

Keeping your spirits high and staying happy can be an incredible challenge when facing a world of adversity. We practice self-care for our physical body and self-care for our mental well-being, but how about our spiritual health?

Here are the 5 tiny daily rituals that make you 10x happier:

1. Do one small kind thing for someone — even if they'll never know

Practicing kindness and compassion is a spiritual habit that greatly enhances happiness. When you perform acts of kindness or express compassion, your brain releases endorphins, creating a natural mood boost known as the "helper's high."

This practice strengthens social bonds, fostering a sense of connection and community crucial for emotional well-being. It also shifts focus from personal concerns to the well-being of others, enhancing gratitude and perspective. Rooted in many spiritual traditions, kindness, and compassion align with deeper values and a sense of purpose, contributing to a more fulfilling and joyful life.

— Clare Waismann, Counselor

2. Say 'I love you' with no strings attached — even just in your head

Use the 108 bead mala to daily send an affirmation of love and joy in a non-transactional manner toward a situation over which you have no control while providing a positive focus and allowing, rather than negative reactivity.

— Liz Zed, Spiritual Coach

3. Do one thing that makes your energy feel lighter

Spending time doing things to raise your vibration helps you feel happier. I have been working on this and have seen a big difference since I started.

I call this "Living in the Magic," which is always around us. However, you have to be aware of the synchronicities, signs, and symbols offering guidance to see and apply them.

A simple way to raise your vibration is to ask your guides or angels for help. Close your eyes, settle in, take a deep breath, and ask. They will help you, and you will be glad you made the request and took the time. This is magical self-care - the best kind!

— Ronnie Ann Ryan, Intuitive Coach

4. Picture your happiest self

Visualization is a spiritual habit that brings you a sense of flow and contentment by aligning your thoughts with your aspirations. It involves creating a mental image of your desired outcomes and immersing yourself in the positive feelings associated with achieving your goals — like experiencing peace or relaxation, nailing a job interview, or hitting your ideal time in a race.



The beauty is that visualization doesn’t have to take lots of time or effort. Even five minutes a day can work wonders on your overall well-being.

The reticular activating system, a neurological mechanism, sifts through information based on the goals you’re visualizing. It then prioritizes elements relevant to your goals, and you'll notice more opportunities and resources that align with what you’re after. Mental practice makes perfect, and you’ll get a happiness boost just by picturing yourself more successful and happier.

— Lisa Petsinis, Career and Life Coach

5. Let go of what you can't control

Learning to surrender can have a profound impact on happiness and well-being. When we surrender, we free up mental space because we're not trying to control our situation or force an outcome. Having this freed-up mental space gives us more energy to make positive changes and allows us to be more peaceful and present in our current situation.

— Blair Nicole, CEO, MA in Psychology, & Associate Marriage & Family Therapist (AMFT)

Surrender yourself to radiate as much love and compassion as possible without sacrificing yourself to help you visualize and achieve a level of happiness most people find rare.

