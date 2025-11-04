The Art Of The Glow: 5 Simple Habits Of People With Seriously Good Skin

You do everything you can to keep up a skincare routine that lets you look your best - you apply (and reapply!) SPF, dutifully layer on serums, acne creams, and masks, and would never think to go to bed without doing their full cleansing routine.

Learning how to get clear skin can be seriously confusing. Honestly, it’s a lot, and finding the best skin care products in a sea of oils, elixirs, and masks can be exhausting, especially when you aren't achieving the results you want.

Advertisement

If flawless skin remains elusive, it's time to take your skincare routine to the next level and start treating your skin from within using science-backed supplements. Sarah Greenfield, a Registered Dietitian and Director of Nutrition and Education for HUM Nutrition, weighs in on the importance of skincare from the inside out:

“Since your skin is an extension of your gut, it’s critical to ensure your digestive health is in an optimal state. Imbalances that happen internally usually show up in your skin. For example, redness, dry skin, rashes, dark circles, and acne are usually a result of an internal imbalance. When you combine a healthy external skincare routine with a healthy internal care routine, you get even better results,” she says.

Advertisement

From keeping skin hydrated and soft to preserving elasticity and reducing inflammation, here are 5 secrets that people with the most flawless skin know.

Here are 5 simple habits of people with seriously good skin:

1. Hyaluronic acid keeps your skin hydrated and dewy

Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in our bodies, and 50% of it is found in the skin. It helps retain over 1,000 times its weight in water within the cells of the skin, making it a must-have moisturizer.

The amount our bodies naturally produce declines as we age and cell turnover slows, which is when wrinkles, lines, and the rough texture of aging skin start to become noticeable. It’s very important for repairing skin damage, locking in moisture, and keeping things looking healthy and bright!

Studies show that people who consumed hyaluronic acid had increased skin moisture and significantly diminished wrinkles and skin suppleness, so adding a daily dose to your routine is key to maintaining a youthful glow.

Advertisement

2. You can protect your skin from dark spots from the inside out

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Worshipping the sun may give you a temporary glow, but we all know UV rays can do some serious damage to our skin. In addition to hyperpigmentation, studies show that exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause a decrease in skin elasticity and advanced signs of aging.

Advertisement

Even if you’re more of an office dweller than a beach goddess, you’ll need a defense against those wrinkle-inducing rays. A heavy-duty SPF (and re-application) is key, but it turns out that you can fight UVs from the inside out, too!

Powerful antioxidants and phytonutrients like Polypodium Leucotomos, Turmeric, and ALA found in supplements have been shown to actually help prevent negative effects on the appearance of skin associated with sunlight exposure.

To further the benefits, pair with a high-quality vitamin D3, which can help boost elasticity and collagen production in your skin while reducing the appearance of dark spots.

Advertisement

3. Detoxing your body can help clear your skin

Skin is our largest organ, and when our lifestyle is more Netflix and chill, boozy brunches, and endless takeout over ClassPass, healthy home cooking, and 64 oz of water a day, all those bad choices are at risk of being excreted through the skin in the form of breakouts.

Even when our habits are on point, toxins from food and the environment can still be present, so it’s a good idea to find natural ways to draw these out before they mess with your skin.

It turns out that nature provides a whole bunch of plants and minerals that can help your skin detox naturally. Studies show that Chlorella, a type of algae, has the power to remove heavy metals from the body.

The herb milk thistle has been shown to help detox the liver and, according to one study, decrease acne lesions by 53%. Other natural ingredients like red clover, Matcha green tea, beets, and dandelion root all have detoxing abilities too! Together, these ingredients can remove toxic heavy metals, infuse your body with antioxidants and nutrients, and cleanse you from head to toe.

Advertisement

4. Collagen helps your skin stay plump and smooth

Collagen is known for its ability to create a youthful appearance, and getting collagen injections has been a popular option for years for filling fine lines, subtly sculpting cheekbones, and less subtly plumping lips (looking at you, Kylie).

If you’re not quite ready to add injections to your skincare routine, there’s another option! When ingested, studies show that collagen can improve the appearance of the skin, help with dermal rejuvenation, and minimize signs of aging.

Like Hyaluronic acid, collagen is a naturally occurring compound already found in your skin, and similarly, it decreases over time, so it’s good to supplement, a 2024 study argued. Collagen comes in an edible form, so you can take it as a pill, powder, or add it to your drink. It’s one of the best skin care products for those who want to prevent visible signs of aging skin without getting near a needle.

Advertisement

5.Balancing your fatty acids gives your skin a natural glow

Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Achieve your glowy skin goals by eating omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in the correct ratio. Yup, you read that right, you can get a natural, gorgeous glow without even touching that highlighter brush.

Advertisement

These healthy fats not only help brighten skin and reduce redness but can also help keep your heart and body healthy by reducing overall inflammation. To increase your intake of the right omegas, research recommends eating more oily fish like tuna and salmon, walnuts, flaxseed, and chia seeds.

An easy option is to get the right balance of omegas by adding a fish oil supplement. However, not all fish oil is created equal - make sure to look for a quality brand that offers an ultrapure fish oil option with the ideal 2:1 ratio of EPA & DHA.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.

Advertisement