Sleeping In This Position Makes You Get Wrinkles Faster, Says Science

The ever-dreaded wrinkles — they’re inevitable. They're actually so dreaded that million-dollar markets have sprouted up all over the world claiming to be able to battle them.

From lotions and potions for the face to body-firming creams and Botox, people shell out big money just to smooth out the creases. However, all these things can get expensive, and not everyone who wants to look beautiful and wrinkle-free can afford them.

But what if you could prevent wrinkles by just changing a couple of simple daily habits and minor addictions?

Believe it or not, there's a certain sleeping position that makes you get wrinkles faster, according to science.

So if you want to avoid them, it may cost you discipline, but putting a stop to these habits may help you slow down the wrinkle process and avoid some of them altogether.

Here are 4 things you should stop doing now in order to prevent getting wrinkles:

1. Sleeping on your side.

Sleeping on my side is so comfortable. But, apparently, it can cause major wrinkles to the body. While sleeping on your side, the skin creates small folds, which can eventually lead to early wrinkles. I won’t be the only one tossing and turning tonight over the news, though.

According to a survey by the UK Sleep Assessment and Advisory Service, 41 percent of 1,000 participants said that they slept on their side. Many experts have found that sleeping on your side can, in fact, produce more wrinkles, especially wrinkles known as "sleep lines."

Dermatologist Kachiu Lee says, “These lines often appear in parallel along the temples, around the eyes, the lateral cheek area, and around the mouth. People who have been sleeping on the same side for years often have noticeably more ‘sleep lines’ on the side that they sleep on.”

So, sleeping on your back is the best bet for keeping your skin looking smooth, and wrinkle-free, and preventing further damage throughout the night. But how can you kick this habit? Have your partner tie you to the bedpost before bed? It’s the best I’ve come up with.

2. Looking at your phone.

Okay, this just keeps getting worse. Can scrolling through your Instagram feed every ten minutes really make you age faster? Apparently so. Looking at a screen for long periods of time causes the eyes to strain, which will make you squint and, eventually, lead to some pretty deep wrinkles around the eyes.

And according to skincare expert Elizabeth Rimmer, looking down at your phone gives gravity a bit of boost, making the skin sag much faster than usual. The solution? Maybe lay off social media for a bit; it would probably do you some good.

Researchers have also found that the blue light a phone emits, also known as HEV light, can lead to wrinkles and premature aging, too.

3. Drinking through a straw.

It makes a whole lot of sense when you think about it. Picture those long-term smokers who get that whole mess of wrinkles around their mouths when they’re older. The pucker motion you do to drink from a straw is very similar to the motion of smoking, which leaves straw drinkers with some very similar wrinkles.

Dermatologist Rebecca Baxt says, "Yes, repeated straw drinking causes people to purse their lips and can create wrinkles from the repetitive muscle motion. Much like frowning causes wrinkles on the upper face."

And dermatologist Heather Woolery-Llyod agrees, adding, "In general, drinking through a straw should not cause wrinkles. However, any repetitive movement can increase the risk of wrinkles."

However, she explains that drinking through straws shouldn't be compared to smoking:

"For example, smoking probably causes wrinkles for two reasons. One is all of the free radical damage caused by smoking, and two is the repetitive movement of pursing the lips to inhale. Heavy smokers probably do that for five minutes 20 times or more per day. If we apply that example to using a straw, it would be to use a straw to drink at least 20 drinks a day, which most people could not do. In addition, using a straw does not cause any free radical damage to the skin. So, even if someone pursed their lips to use a straw for 100 minutes a day (like the smoker does to smoke cigarettes), they would not have the same effects as the smoker did."

Baxt agrees, saying she "[doesn't] think once a week or less would be problematic, but in people who are prone to lip and mouth wrinkles, I tell them to avoid straws altogether."

So, you can always just ditch the tube and chug from a cup. It’s better for the environment anyway.

4. Using hot water.

Alright, now I’m starting to think that getting a few early wrinkles may not be that bad. Seriously, giving up hot water in the shower just isn’t in the cards for me. If you are able to brave the tease that is lukewarm water, you may just be able to hold on to your looks a little longer.

If wrinkles really bother you and there is no way that you see yourself affording Botox anytime in the future, you better start working on changing these bad habits. However, if you want to live your life, sleep comfortably, and bask in the beauty of a steamy shower every now and then, maybe it’s time to accept those little creases.

