By James Allen Hanrahan — Written on Jan 18, 2023
Photo: Hrecheniuk Oleksii | Shutterstock
No guy wants to wait to have sex with you, or do they?
If you've ever had a guy have sex with you and disappear, then maybe you're open to the idea of making the next guy wait to sleep with you.
With this in mind, let's break down three excellent reasons to make him wait to sleep with you, and how to break the news to him in a way that has him coming back for more.
RELATED: Does He Like Me? 46 Clear (If Unexpected) Signs A Guy Likes You
Here are 3 sexy reasons to make him wait to sleep with you:
1. Men are attracted to courtship
Contrary to popular belief, men do want to fall in love. They often just don't know how. Luckily, now you do. Men fall in love when you require courtship.
Courtship is one person chasing the other. Courtship begins when you say, "I really like you, I think you're handsome, funny, charming, etc. however, I feel I don't want to sleep with you until I know you better. What do you think?
If he's willing to get to know you better, he likes you for you, and you've started a courtship. If he's not, you've averted a hookup.
RELATED: 7 Brutally Honest Signs He *Only* Sees You As A Friend With Benefits
2. Sex too soon can distract from building a friendship foundation
No friendship builds beyond the first layer. Sex can distract a man from being interested in you as a human being.
For a man to fall in love with you, he has to start to like you in ways that have nothing to do with sex.
Friendship is built on the days and hours you spend before you have sex. Once you enjoy each other's company and are comfortable with each other, sex is seamless.
RELATED: How To Get A Man To Chase You (No Games Required)
3. Solid relationships are built on making and keeping agreements
Relationships are built between people who can make and keep agreements. If a guy can agree to wait to have sex with you, you're on your way to having a relationship.
A guy who likes you has what it takes to love you. If you can inspire him to court you, by simply saying "no" to casual sex with him. You will awaken the part of him that wants to fall in love and be in a relationship with you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Courtship, friendship, and relationship are the reasons to make him wait to sleep with you. Try them out, he'll love you for it. And remember, if this man only sees you as something he can do in his spare time, then no amount of withholding your body or trying to convince him is going to make him respect you. You can walk away and find better because you deserve better.
RELATED: 3 Expert-Approved Tips To Get The Guy You Like To Finally Notice You
More for You:
James Allen Hanrahan is a relationship expert, author, speaker, and educator of effective communication strategies for male/female relationships. He is a certified ASR educator and T.A. practitioner.