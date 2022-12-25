I'm A Woman Who Tried Viagra — And It Was Epic

I don't have a penis, but that didn't stop me from trying Viagra this weekend.

The results? Definitely worth writing about.

About a month ago, I received a treatment called an O-Shot. We actually streamed the whole procedure live on our Facebook.

In case you missed it, the O-Shot is your body's own plasma-rich platelets being injected into your clitoris and vaginal wall. The idea is that it increases sensitivity, making sex better and orgasms hotter than ever before.

Not long after this appointment, my boyfriend Buddy thought it might be a cool idea to experiment with Viagra and see how that boosted the effects of my shot.

My boyfriend's penis is absolutely fine in the erection department. However, that did not stop him from being absolutely over the moon about having access to a drug that could make his penis really stand up and do some very good work on my newly-flush vagina.

Sadly, I had to burst his bubble. See, my boyfriend had a heart attack in his not-so-distant past, and if I'm ever going to have a man die on me mid-sex act it is going to be a troubled A-List actor, not the sweet family man who affably follows me around Manhattan, filming my exploits for our website.

So, I decided to fall on the proverbial sword. Sure, I don't have a penis, but there have been plenty of studies on how Viagra affects women and being a woman, I was eager to conduct my own amateur research.

I took the pill just before Buddy and I headed out to a party. I was deeply skeptical because I find nothing less erotic than having to socialize with large groups of people, most of whom I don't know.

In the cab on the way to the party, my anxiety peaked. I thought I was going to have a full panic attack and was about to ask Buddy if we could turn back when a wash of calm came over me.

Viagra lowers your blood pressure (that's why heart attack patients can't take it), and I genuinely think that the sudden dip in my blood pressure kept me from going absolutely over the edge into panic city USA. I have no science to prove this is the case, but it happened, so there's that.

The party was all a blur. Why? Because I basically mounted my boyfriend the minute we got to the party.

You need to know that I am not a PDA person. Holding hands stresses me out (How long are you expected to do it? Why do my palms sweat so much?); people making out in public annoys me for reasons I cannot fully explain other than that I am descended from a long line of WASPS.

So now that you know that I'm a total PDA-prude, imagine me quietly grinding up on my boyfriend in a public place like we were alone, naked, and possibly shooting an adult film for our own enjoyment.

Suffice it to say, we did not stay at the party for very long.

Buddy and I have great sex. We both have high sex drives, our bodies fit really well together, and we're a relatively new couple which means we're still riding that new relationship energy high.

That said, we've never had sex like the kind of sex we had the night I took Viagra.

It was like my entire body turned into a clitoris. Every part of me was raw and sensitive. I mean, it would suck to have your whole body be a clitoris when you were doing stuff like walking down the street or eating some pizza, but it works just fine when you're in bed with an attentive partner.

There have been lots of studies done about the effects Viagra could have on women, but ultimately the jury is still out.

I have no way of knowing if the way I felt having sex on Viagra was a placebo effect or real, but whatever was going on, there's no doubt that the sex I had on Viagra was more energetic, lasted longer, and was more satisfying than the sex I usually have — and that sex is pretty dope, to begin with!

Suffice it to say, I may be trying it again.

Note: Before you take any prescription drug, you should definitely check with your doctor.

