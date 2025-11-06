Dogs are amazing and bring joy to the people who love and take care of them. But how do you know if you should get a dog? Is there some sort of paper that shows up on your door or someone who comes and leaves a bag of dog food to show that you have been chosen? Well, neither of those things will determine if you should have a dog — only you can.

Whether it's understanding the work that goes into owning a dog or doing your research beforehand, you'll know you're ready to get a dog if you can say yes to these things. If you have taken all the correct steps and are ready to welcome a new pet into your home and life, you should absolutely get a dog. Because it guarantees a best friend.

You'll know you're ready to get a dog if you can say yes to these 8 things

1. You've taken the time to research

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Seeing videos about dogs being cute is one thing, but actually having that same dog in your house is another. By doing the research behind different dog breeds and reading up on how they behave, and what they enjoy and dislike, you're going in the right direction.

And doing research doesn't stop there. If you live in an apartment, you have to look into if your building allows dogs in the apartments, and if they do what the fee is. Other things to look into include the different veterinarians in the area and doggy daycares, if needed.

You also have to keep an open mind when it's time to pick your dog. The puppies at the front of the local animal shelter do look cute and are very small, but the older dog hidden in the back may be the perfect dog.

2. You have time in your day for a pet

AYO Production | Shutterstock

You'll know you're ready to get a dog if you know that you have time in your day for them. Because although the idea of adopting a new friend is tempting, not everyone can give their dog the time it needs.

According to veterinary behavior expert Dr. Vint Virga, there's such thing as a dog spending too much time alone. "For a dog to spend all of their day alone is too much. Dogs are very social animals. Domestication has furthered that. To afford dogs social time is essential to meeting their behavioral needs," she explained.

3. Others in your life are okay with having a dog

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

If you live with roommates or with your family, the talk about having a dog has likely been a dinner table discussion for weeks or months. It's one thing to bring in a dog, but it's another to bring one in when other people who are sharing your space aren't on board.

If they are fine with it, the next step is to make sure they know how to handle being around a dog, especially with children, as you don't want your dog to snap at them by accident.

4. Getting up at any time isn't hard for you

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Just like a child, a dog could get into something very easily. And it's different when it's in the middle of the night. You'll know you're ready to get a dog if you can get up at any time of day or night to tend to your dog's needs. If you're someone who will be able to think fast when your dog goes bump in the night, you should be completely ready for a new friend.

According to veterinarian Dr. Helena Randles, dogs can sometimes be restless in the night. "Restlessness in dogs is a common issue that can stem from physical discomfort, emotional distress, or unmet needs... Ultimately, your dog is trying to express their challenging feelings to you. Your dog's pacing or restlessness could be an attention-seeking behavior with the purpose of letting you know that something's not right," she explained.

5. You can dog-proof your home

In Green | Shutterstock

Dogs like to get in everything they think is interesting and smells different. Many often get into the garbage or the closet and tear it all apart. But they won't be able to get into anything dangerous if it's hidden away.

When you adopt a dog, you understand the need to make your living space safe for them. It means you must be willing to rearrange things, hide certain items, or even redecorate to accommodate them. As the American Humane Society pointed out, there are easy steps you can take to pet-proof your home.

6. You're prepared to deal with cleaning up messes

New Africa | Shutterstock

Messes are something that just happen with a dog present. This includes mud, dirt, water, and more gross things. Dogs tend to make messes for many reasons, including stress and energy. You're ready for a dog if you're okay cleaning up after them and aren't okay with the idea of neglecting messes.

Experts from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton recommend dog owners brush and bathe them regularly, be mindful of buying washable toys, and keeping them entertained and their energy burned.

7. You have money saved for doctor's visits and other expenses

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Having a pet takes a lot of responsibility, and that includes spending money on them. This includes dog food, toys, beds, collars, treats, trainer fees, and occasional dog-sitting. A survey from Rover estimates that the average annual cost of owning a dog ranges from $1,390 to $5,295.

Animals aren't cheap to have as pets, but responsible dog owners are prepared and aware that they have the funds to take care of them. And if that isn't the case, perhaps a dog just isn't a possibility right now.

8. You have the patience to train your dog

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

You'll know you're ready to get a dog if you can commit to training them and are patient while doing so. Dog trainer Hilarie Erb explained that patience is essential to training success.

"When trying to change a dog's behavior, owners often give up after the first unsuccessful attempt... Changing behaviors, such as jumping on people, tugging on walks, barking for attention or counter surfing, can take weeks to months, depending on how self-rewarding the behavior has been to your dog," she said.

Training can be a frustrating and long process, but you have to make sure the dog is housebroken and listens when you command them. Remember to be patient with them as they learn. No one understands things the first time, but repetition and consistency help.

Isabell Tenorio is the Opinions Editor at The Pine Log and a contributor to YourTango. She writes on a variety of topics, including current events, astrology, and pop culture.