Veterinarian Shares The 10 Dog Breeds He’d Never Own

Adopting a dog is an exciting adventure, but it should never be an impulsive decision. Besides ensuring you are at a place in your life where you have the time and resources to add a furry friend to your family, it's important to think seriously about the kind of dog that would best fit your lifestyle. Veterinarian Amir Anwary took to his TikTok account to warn potential pet owners of the breeds that he recommends they steer clear of if they are looking for a new furry companion.

Anwary based his advice on health issues and the amount of maintenance that goes into caring for these dogs. In part one, he focused more on breeds that need active and attentive owners who will prioritize their health and fitness, while in part two, he focused on more aggressive breeds that would require owners with experience in training.

A vet shared his honest opinion about the 10 dog breeds he would never own:

1. Dachshund

Masarik | Shutterstock

Known as the wiener dog in pop culture, these little German dogs are playful and affectionate. However, a dachshund is just as stubborn as it is playful. These tiny dogs love barking and are notorious for having bad separation anxiety.

When it comes down to a dachshund’s health issues, they struggle with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD), which causes back problems in the breed. They are also prone to obesity, which can make these back issues worse for them in the long run.

According to a United Kingdom study on dachshund health, there are many factors that can contribute to a dachshund's IVDD, but only one that the owner can actually work on themselves to help prevent it, and that is to not put them on a harness when walking them. The study showed that a dachshund who wore a harness was twice as likely to be affected by IVDD than those walking in collars.

Potential pet owners need to be aware of the behavioral and health issues that can go along with ownership of these unique pups.

Advertisement

2. French Bulldog

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

Ah, the French Bulldog. They are known for their adorable underbites. Efforts have been made to help breed the breathing issues out of this dog for years in the United Kingdom.

This breed's health problems are noticeable from the first moment you hear them breathe. This is due to their brachycephalic faces, which cause severe respiratory problems.

Inflammation in the skin folds can also occur due to Intertrigo, also known as skin fold dermatitis, which can be costly to cure as it can happen chronically.

Brachycephalic breeds like the French Bulldog benefit from breathing tubes that open their airways and allow better oxygen flow. Surgery is always an option for them, but it is not a permanent cure since Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) is a progressive disease that will constantly return.

On average, a pet owner is looking at paying $16,295 over the course of a French bulldog's lifetime, factoring in adoption costs, vet bills, and any additional medical care. So, maybe rethink this breed unless you have spare money lying around.

Advertisement

3. Belgian Malinois

OlgaOvcharenko | Shutterstock

The Belgian Shepherd Malinois are extremely intelligent dogs. So intelligent, in fact, that they dethroned both the Border Collie and the German Shepherd for the title of smartest.

The Belgian Malinois requires constant mental and physical stimulation, which means if left to their own devices, they will become restless and destructive.

Experienced and active owners are required for this breed to truly shine and should not be adopted if your lifestyle is not conducive to daily exercise and training.

Advertisement

4. Border Collie

Leszek Glasner | Shutterstock

Border Collies are named after the border between England and Scotland. They are a highly popular, sought-after breed of dog for their incredibly active and athletic nature, but they might be a little too active for the average owner.

The Border Collie is an extremely active dog breed to the point of hyperactivity. As working dogs, they require daily mental and physical stimulation equivalent to that of working on a farm.

Hyperactivity isn’t the only issue Border Collies face. In fact, they have a high risk for Idiopathic Epilepsy (IE). Actions have been taken to combat these seizures with medication and studies, but the development of the disease is a consideration for any potential dog owner.

Advertisement

5. Labrador

Kaia92 | Shutterstock

Labrador Retrievers are a friendly and popular breed that is very outgoing and loves human companionship.

The issue is that they can also become overweight very quickly as they are the type of dog breed that is food-motivated and will eat anything. This motivation for food make Labradors easier to train, but without restriction and exercise, they can become unhealthy.

According to a 2024 study, Labradors are prone to a genetic mutation called Pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), which contributes to obesity in the breed. During the study, adult Labradors were given food every 20 minutes until they chose not to eat anymore. Labradors with the POMC mutation tended to want to eat more food than the others.

As friendly and family-oriented as these dogs are, they are also extremely large and can get destructive if they are not socialized or trained properly.

Advertisement

6. Shar Pei

Waldemar Dabrowski | Shutterstock

A breed from Southern China, the Shar Pei is known for its roll folds throughout its face and body. It’s understandable why people would want these dogs as they give off cuddly teddy bear energy. However, similar to the French Bulldog, these folds are prone to infections and, due to their snouts, are known to get allergies.

Shar Pei dogs are extremely stubborn, making them hard to train, which is why many behavior experts agree that it is not a good breed for first-time pet owners. They can also become aggressive if not socialized properly. If you do get this particular dog, just know that aggression is the least of your worries, as they can have a slew of health issues as well.

According to a study in the United Kingdom by BMC, the most common disorder that is diagnosed in the Shar Pei is Entropion also known as in-tuned eyelids. For the Shar Pei, this is an extremely painful condition. In the study, researchers found that one-fifth of all Shar-Pei dogs in the U.K. receive veterinary care for in-turned eyelids, making it the most common disorder in the breed.

Advertisement

7. Siberian Husky

Wasitt Hemwarapornchai | Shutterstock

Oh no, not the Siberian Husky! Yes, this popular sled dog from Siberia is on the list of dogs you should never own because of their rebelliousness.

They are known as the Houdini dogs because once you lose sight of them, they suddenly disappear on you. This is because they easily get bored and will escape if the opportunity presents itself.

They are very vocal creatures with a stubbornness to boot. They are also very active dogs that prefer being outside in colder temperatures than inside snuggling. With their large size and temperament, it’s not surprising that they are the closest things to modern-day wolves.

With their gorgeous wolf-like looks, it makes sense that potential dog owners gravitate towards this breed. That being said, they need a great deal of exercise and excitement, and they do not take kindly to hot weather.

Advertisement

8. Cocker Spaniel

Kandybka Alina | Shutterstock

There are two types of Cocker Spaniels: American and English. The original English Spaniels were used in the U.K. to hunt the Eurasian woodcock, while the American Spaniels were used to hunt the American woodcock. The world fell in love with this beautiful breed for its gorgeous coat, particularly around its ears.

These animals have terrible separation anxiety when they are away from their owners for too long. They are also very anxious and can get scared or super aggressive when around strangers.

Cocker Spaniels can be so anxious and aggressive that the term "Cocker Rage Syndrome" was invented just for them. According to a study, rage syndrome occurs based on the environment that the dog experiences. If a dog is less socialized, particularly when they are young, then the chance of it exhibiting the signs is higher.

As pretty as this breed is, remember that you must be diligent with training and socialization to avoid aggression issues, and that can be a huge time commitment.

Advertisement

9. Goldendoodle

Kara Laws | Shutterstock

The Goldendoodle is a crossbreed between the Golden Retriever and a Poodle. Known as a designer dog, this breed is not recognized as a breed by major kennel clubs such as the American Kennel Club (AKC) because of its hybrid status.

Goldendoodles can get super attached to their owners and, without discipline, can get territorial and protective. They also have some health issues that directly correlate to their ancestral breeds, like hip dysplasia and allergies.

According to a study on Goldendoodles, they were found to be more aggressive and fearful than their ancestors: the Standard Poodle and the Golden Retriever. This is due to the separation anxiety that Goldendoodles have when they are separated from their owners.

Most experts agree that this breed does best with experienced owners.

Advertisement

10. Chihuahua

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

One of the cutest and smallest of the breeds on this list is the Mexican Chihuahua. Believed to have been bred from the Xoloitzcuintle, also known as a Mexican hairless dog, Chihuahuas are small compared to the larger Xolo.

Chihuahuas come with several health issues that include Luxating Patella or trick knee, which can occur when their knee caps dislocate, and Tracheal Collapse, which can cause breathing problems.

Behavior-wise, they are known to be aggressive when they feel threatened, which is often due to their small stature. Sadly, this is also why they shake so much or have body tremors.

According to a study, male Chihuahuas are more likely to show aggression than female Chihuahuas. Males are also more prone to health issues such as heart murmurs and ear infections compared to their female counterparts, who rarely develop these conditions.

Despite their size, these feisty dogs are also high-energy and require a good deal of daily exercise. They can also be territorial and loud, which means they do not do well in apartment environments.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.