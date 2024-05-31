Dog Trainer Reveals The Fun Way To Stop Your Dog From Barking At Things Outside

Owning a dog is one of the most wholesome, rewarding experiences one can have, but let’s be honest, few things are more frustrating than the sound of your dog’s incessant barking at noises outside. Whether it’s the mailman’s arrival, a passing car, or the neighbor’s playful kids, the urge to bark at perceived threats is a natural instinct for many pups.

While your go-to response may be to shush or reprimand your fur baby for this unwanted behavior, a dog trainer revealed a fun and much more effective solution that will have your pooch wagging its tail instead of barking up a storm.

Advertisement

The dog trainer shared on TikTok how she trained her dog to stop barking at noises outside by playing a game.

Canine behavior specialist Emilee Mahar explained that dog owners should opt for a conditioning method that will distract their dogs from the stimuli prompting their barks.

“I promise you, yelling at them and punishing them is not going to get you as far as you want,” Mahar said. “You need to change the way that they feel about the noises outside of the home happening.”

Advertisement

When you scold your dog for this behavior, all this does is add more stress to their already agitated state. Instead, Mahar said she teaches her clients — and trained her own dog — to connect hearing a noise outside with playing a fun game.

The first step is, upon your dog’s initial bark at a noise, to give them a simple but firm command that they can learn to recognize, such as “quiet.”

Immediately after you do this, you’ll initiate their training session, rewarding them with several treats. This will redirect their attention and gradually change their behavior and reaction towards noises outside.

According to a blog post on Dogtopia, this technique can be even more effective by telling your dog, “Good quiet” after this distraction works.

Advertisement

Dog owners need to be patient and consistent for this approach to work.

This method may not prove useful in the beginning if your dog is prone to losing interest in everything and anything around them once a noise has caught their attention.

Dogs of various breeds will also react differently, so further research and understanding of your dog’s specific needs may be necessary.

However, continuous efforts will likely make a difference in their behavior because what dog doesn’t get excited by a game of treats?

Some individuals in the comments wondered if this method of positive reinforcement might teach our dogs to bark at noises for the treats that follow, but Mahar clarified in a follow-up video that the purpose of this technique is to pull their attention away from one stimulant to another.

Advertisement

It’s important to understand that telling your dog “no” or “stop” with frustration won’t be effective for your dog’s barking unless you include stimulating actions and games to catch their attention. Additionally, repetition is crucial to gain results in the process.

The key to this method is to introduce the treats as a reward for listening to and understanding “quiet.” Persistent practice will enforce this training.

Advertisement

Remember to give your dog ample attention, physical activity, and entertainment.

There are several other forms of effective distractions that can pull your dog’s attention away from the imprudent noises outside and toward something much more exciting. Some examples are taking your dog for a walk, playing fetch with one of their favorite toys, or just giving them some love and attention!

GingerKitten / Shutterstock

As a matter of fact, the reason behind your dog’s incessant urge to bark at outside noises is their need to protect your home, which stems from either fear or territoriality. So, while this behavior can come across as annoying, it's important to not get upset at your dog for their innate nature, especially if their barking could alert and potentially save you in the face of a real threatening situation.

Advertisement

"I don't yell at them for doing their job," one individual commented. "I tell them, 'It's okay. Thank you. We're good. We're safe. Thank you.' and they stop barking."

Dogs also tend to frequently bark at random noises outside out of a desire for attention, which is why it’s important to ensure that all of their needs are being met, including the amount of love and affection you're showing them on a daily basis.

Overall, the method suggested by Mahar, combined with the use of teaching your dog trigger words like “quiet” and “good quiet,” can provide effective results and give you the peace you desire.

Advertisement

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.