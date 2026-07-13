You Can Usually Tell Someone Has Excellent Character By These 8 Tiny Habits

People with excellent character often know who they are and what they believe. They probably won't change themselves just to fit in. This confidence can come from the fact that people genuinely enjoy being around them.

People tend to prefer friendships with those they think of as selfish and kind. Someone who supports their friends or does small acts of kindness for them is usually seen as a good person. Those qualities can show up in their everyday actions and conversations. These behaviors can influence their habits and say a lot about who they really are.

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If someone has truly excellent character, you can usually tell by these tiny habits

1. They always say thank you

It was ingrained in me to have good manners. Every time my mom would drop me off for a sleepover when I was younger, she would always remind me to thank the parents. I used to get annoyed when she did this. I thought she didn’t trust me to be polite enough to do it. As an adult, I’m glad she kept reminding me to do it, though, because it programmed my brain to keep up the habit. When information is repeated to us many times, we see it as incredibly important and are more likely to remember to do it.

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Having good manners shows you respect the people around you. My mom always said that if someone is doing something nice for you, being respectful is the least you can do. She thought you should also express gratitude for their actions by saying thank you. People who can be respectful and practice expressing gratitude are typically gonna have good character too.

2. They can laugh at themselves

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Sometimes our friends make jokes they think are funny, but that we find hurtful because we see them as a critique instead. Someone with good character tries to avoid seeing their friends' comments this way. They let people make fun of them because they have confidence in themselves.

They can also laugh at themselves to show they aren't upset, which can defuse the tension in an uncomfortable situation. People who can laugh at themselves tend to be more well-liked because they don't make social situations uncomfortable because of their doubts. A quick self-deprecating comment can turn an embarrassing moment from awkward to hilarious. This shows that a friend doesn't take life too seriously because they don't let themselves get stuck worrying about what they did wrong. They laugh about it and move on.

3. They choose to go unplugged

Phones are ridiculously difficult to step away from. All screens are. They trick our brains into releasing chemicals that make us feel satisfied. Because of this, it can be really hard to go unplugged for long. If you don’t know what that means, someone who is unplugged is off all their devices and focusing on the moment.

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People who can go unplugged while they’re with their friends are usually a little more empathetic. When you’re on your phone, you aren’t looking at the person in front of you. This can make a friend feel lonely even when you're in their company. They may also wonder why you’d rather text other people than talk with them.

Good people don’t do this because they have empathy and don’t want to make their friends feel this way. Empathetic people tend to have good character as well.

4. They listen actively

Active listening is another way to show empathy. When our friends have a bad day, they often want to talk about what happened. People who have excellent character want to support their friends. It can make our friends feel a lot better when we show support by letting them rant to us.

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Someone with good character can usually be trusted with your secrets, too. They respect their friends too much to tell other people anything they shouldn't, as they are all too aware that spilling a friend's secrets can make them feel really embarrassed or hurt.

5. They keep up with old friendships

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Friendships need time and energy to make them work. It’s needed to build stronger connections and learn more about someone new. But a lot of times, when people feel secure in their relationships, the energy they invest in them goes down.

Friends who have good character make sure this doesn’t happen. They’ll probably continue to sacrifice time and energy to support their relationships. One way they could do this is by setting aside time each month to call long-distance friends. This shows they care because they’re thinking of you. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t have remembered to call. Good friends don’t just focus on new and exciting friendships. They make sure to keep up with the ones they already have, too.

6. They apologize

When we do something wrong, it's really hard to say sorry sometimes. It can feel embarrassing to be so vulnerable and admit we're wrong. Still, when you have a good character, you work through that fear to apologize and make amends.

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People with excellent character can say they’re sorry because it shows they’re willing to take accountability. They don’t blame their friends for things they messed up. Instead, they can acknowledge that they’re wrong and apologize for hurting someone. They might also work to improve and make sure they don’t hurt you again.

7. They give lots of compliments

Giving someone compliments is an easy way to make someone’s day. Still, not many people do it as often as they could. Friends who remember to point out the good things they weren't doing usually have good character.

Compliments don’t usually help the person giving them. Typically, they only benefit the person who hears them. Someone who continuously gives compliments shows they’re selfless, at least to a degree. Continuing to lift up others also shows that you care about people’s happiness and you want them to feel confident in themselves.

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8. They journal regularly

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Some people don’t like journaling because they feel they have no time for it or nothing to say, but these people often get stuck in their bad habits. Journaling helps us reflect on our lives. When we do it, we can see what's working and what isn’t. It can guide us to make better decisions that make our lives happier.

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People with good character tend to journal regularly. They probably only developed their good character by reflecting on what they could be doing to improve. It also continues to help them act in the best way they can.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.