People Who Almost Always Keep Their Phone Notifications Off Are Way Happier For 10 Reasons

People who leave their phones on "Do Not Disturb" all the time are often condemned, but they do live better lives.

Despite what they're collectively judged for, many Gen Zers are leading this offline movement and putting their phones on "DND" more often. Luckily, people who tend to keep their phone notifications off end up much happier for a million reasons, from better mental health to unexpected, new social skills. Without the nagging needs of their phones and the constant stimulation of notifications, they can live in the moment.

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Why people who usually keep their phone notifications off are way happier than everyone else

1. They're not constantly comparing themselves

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Social media is the heart of comparison culture, showing off highlight reels of other people's lives and forcing people to see all kinds of misleading, toxic beauty standards. We feel less ourselves and more shame when we spend time on the internet and social media.

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That's why people who set boundaries with their phones or put their phones on DND are happier. Not only are they actively spending less time on social media, but they're also less vulnerable to the allure of doomscrolling when they only pick up their phone to respond to a single notification.

2. They're more engaged in conversations

The mere presence of a phone can derail our attention and distract us from having intentional conversations with other people. Even if we're not holding it or actively checking it, our phones sabotage us from afar. Notification can also harm our cognitive control and attention spans in the long run, according to a 2022 study.

That's why using DND is about way more than ignoring people or focusing on a task. It helps us be more present in our lives. It helps us enjoy and connect with people in person. A single notification from our phones can hijack our brains for almost 10 seconds, so we also save time.

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3. They raise more emotionally intelligent kids

When a parent is constantly on their phone at home, instead of interacting and offering eye contact to their children, they can sabotage their emotional development. A study from the University of California argues that a child's emotional intelligence is often harmed by parental screen time and phone overuse.

We're better parents when we're not phone zombies at home, so our lives are happier when we can better invest in these foundational relationships.

4. They can practice mindfulness more effectively

Living in the present moment often requires taking a step back from our phones and mindless entertainment. However, if your notifications are still rolling in and derailing your attention, it can distract you from across the room.

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That's why people who keep their phone notifications off on a daily basis are happier, because they can live mindfully without being chronically pulled out of the present moment. Yes, 10 minutes of mindfulness a day can be incredibly beneficial for well-being and happiness, but a simple, mindful life is even better.

5. They're less distracted

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Just having your phone in the same room as you, according to a 2025 study, can harm attention span and general focus. Especially when it's pinging with text messages and lighting up with notifications, someone who refuses to silence their notifications is unhappy. They're tied to their phones and chronically distracted by their demands.

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However, someone with stronger technological boundaries can live in the present moment without these distractions. Yes, they might have to check their phone and be diligent about answering messages, but they're not thrown out of focus or the present moment by unexpected notifications they didn't ask for.

6. They get better sleep

A study from PLOS One found that people who use their phones experience much worse sleep quality and duration than those with more intentional boundaries. Not only does it cause our brains to enter a state of chronic anxiety first thing in the morning, but it can also spark insomnia and make it hard to unwind at night.

When someone keeps their phone notifications turned off, they're not pressured to grab their phones while they're in bed, and they're also used to creating distance. They can pick up a book or wind down for the night without being prompted to look at their phone over and over again.

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7. They become more social and connected

While it's always possible for people to make connections and build communities online and through social media, many people actually become more social in real life when they take a step back from their phones.

As a study from PNAS Nexus explains, blocking internet usage and creating boundaries with phones also improves general well-being and mental health, on top of attention and cognitive focus. The more separation there is between someone's phone and them during everyday life, the more emotional and social space they have to be present with other people.

8. They control what they spend their energy on

Notifications literally drain our brains and energy, especially when they're also unexpected. People who aren't using DND are letting texts and social media pop-ups drain their energy all the time, without boundaries or limits.

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However, someone who always keeps their phone notifications turned off is way happier because they get to control how they use their energy. When they're ready and in a good place to handle their notifications, they look. However, until they're ready to do that, they protect their peace and energy by staying disconnected.

9. They don't get caught by surprise

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Especially for young people experiencing phone anxiety, unexpected phone calls can instantly put their nervous system into fight or flight mode, boosting their anxiety in seconds. However, people who don't keep their ringer on or let calls and texts come through instantly, without a filter, are happier because they control it.

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They don't get plunged into a state of anxiety by a spam call or a work email outside of office hours. They control who can get in touch with them and who they're available for, so there are rarely unexpected surprises.

10. They protect their work-life boundaries

Instead of trying to set boundaries with work and negotiating with themselves every time they get a call or email after clocking out, people who use DND let it speak for them. They don't even see the call come through, unless they're actively looking for it, so they can protect their personal time without guilt or shame.

While it might seem necessary for productivity, working outside of standard hours often harms people's motivation and their general well-being. So, people with strong work-life balance boundaries are happier and also more productive.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.