You Can Usually Tell Someone Is Comfortable In Their Own Skin By These 10 Tiny Behaviors

Being comfortable in your own skin shows up in tiny ways.

Some people grow up feeling confident and secure in who they are, while others learn how to get there later in life. Either way, it's possible. When you meet someone new, it can be hard to tell whether they're truly comfortable with themselves because the most confident people are often humble, grounded, and not trying to prove they're better than anyone else. But once you know what to look for, these tiny behaviors make it much easier to spot someone who is confident in themselves and genuinely comfortable in their own skin.

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Here are 10 tiny behaviors that actually show someone is totally comfortable in their own skin:

1. They don't seek outside validation

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Confident people don't typically go seeking outside validation. This can show up in little ways, such as not fishing for compliments or not posting on social media just for the likes.

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When people are confident in themselves, it means they already have a compassionate self-dialogue and don't need others to reinforce their thoughts to be happy with themselves. This was demonstrated in a 2026 study by Andrea Gradassi, Wouter van den Bos, and Lucas Molleman, which found that people with low confidence adjust their decision-making in response to others' opinions. However, confident people made decisions based on what they wanted, not what other people thought.

2. They're not afraid to laugh at themselves

One of the most common traits of someone comfortable in their own skin is the ability to laugh at themselves. Since they don't seek outside validation, they don't take jokes or small failures too personally.

In a study done by Curtin University, researchers found that among people aged 14-24, dialogue of self-compassion is linked to decreasing anxiety and depression. These people are happier and more confident, which means they can laugh things off and focus on what actually matters.

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3. They don't insult other people to feel better about themselves

Confident people have positive self-dialogue, which manifests in how they speak to others. They don't often view life as a competition, so they don't feel the need to put others down.

In fact, confident people tend to try to uplift others. They are consistently happy for other people's achievements and want the people in their lives to do well. People who are comfortable generally have a mindset that there is room for everyone to be happy and successful.

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4. Their happiness isn't dependent on romantic relationships

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This doesn't mean that confident people are never in relationships, but they don't need them in order to be happy with themselves. They only engage in romantic relationships if it adds to their life, not because they feel like they need to be in one to survive.

Furthermore, when confident people are in relationships, they are typically happier than those who are insecure. This is because confident people don't have lots of insecurities that pop up in relationships.

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They are also typically fair communicators and don't mind their voices being heard, which are all good qualities in a relationship.

5. They have a personal sense of style

Confident people are perfectly happy just being themselves, which means they don't follow the latest fashion trends unless they speak to their personal style. In fact, most confident people prefer not to at all.

People who are comfortable in their own skin tend not to be as materialistic because they don't define their self-worth by the items they own. They try to find a style that feels true to them and allows them to express themselves, not just whatever is most popular.

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Speaking of style, confident people usually understand what they feel good wearing and dress in a way that works for them. They don't try to squeeze into sizes that don't fit or wear things that make them feel uncomfortable just because they're trendy. Knowing yourself, including what makes you feel confident in your own body, is another big part of being comfortable in your own skin.

6. They're fine with not being liked by everyone

Confident people have learned that it is okay for people not to like them. Author C.S. Lewis called people who care about what others think "men without chests." A little mean, but his point is that people who are comfortable in their own skin are authentically themselves.

As a result, they don't fall apart when someone doesn't like them. As long as they feel good about who they are and how they treat people, that's what matters most.

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7. They aren't afraid to ask for what they want

People who are comfortable in their own skin aren't afraid to ask for what they want because they aren't afraid to take risks.

If you feel like you need help with this, a good approach is to plan what you'll say when someone gives you negative feedback. The more you practice handling rejection, the easier it becomes to bounce back when it happens in real life.

8. They don't make excuses when they mess up

Bad things happen to everybody, whether they're within a person's control or not. But when a confident person messes up, they don't usually blame everything on outside factors. Instead, they take a look at what went wrong and come up with a plan to fix it.

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They tend to believe they can handle whatever they set their mind to, which is why they're able to take ownership of their problems and trust themselves to work through them.

9. They recover quickly from their insecure moments

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It is important to remember that confident people are still human, which means they'll still have moments of insecurity from time to time. The difference is that they don't let those feelings weigh them down for too long. Instead, they process what they're feeling, recognize where it's coming from, work through it, and then move forward.

Resilience is a big part of confidence. It doesn't mean they don't ever feel insecure or inadequate. It means feeling that way sometimes, but still choosing to act. That kind of resilience can help people feel more successful at work and in their relationships.

10. They take care of their physical health for themselves

Many confident people focus on their physical health, which can mean regularly working out, eating well, or finding other ways to take care of their bodies.

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Of course, people can do these things for all kinds of reasons, but those who are comfortable in their own skin usually aren't doing it just to look a certain way or get approval from others. They often focus more on how it feels to set a goal, stick with it, and follow through. That can help them feel even more confident in themselves.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.