With so much "busy-ness" and never enough time to check everything off your list, you can start to feel run-down, stuck, lost, or behind the power curve pretty quickly. What you need is a pick-me-up that is natural (instead of caffeinated), empowering (instead of superficial), and takes just seconds to build your confidence level again.

The secret to keeping your sense of empowerment and energy levels high is remembering that whatever you say to or about yourself is what your mind absorbs as the truth. So, if you berate yourself any time things get challenging, your mind turns that snide comment or off-the-cuff criticism into reality to prove yourself right because that's its job.

The art of empowerment: 5 simple phrases the most confident people use

1. 'I am a masterpiece in progress'

You might feel lost if what you currently have in your life isn't what you'd planned and hoped for. Or, you have everything you want and still feel unfulfilled, but don't know why. This declaration reminds you how one new idea or changing the way you do something can make all the difference, and anything is possible.

Neurolinguist Kristina Kasparian, Ph.D., dove deeper into the concept. "It’s easier to look around than within, especially when we hit roadblocks with our ideas, but the surest way out is always through. Even when every sentence I write frustrates me, I stay with it for as long as I can, until it eventually unblocks. And, if it doesn’t, I can genuinely say I tried."

2. 'I treat myself with love and kindness'

fizkes via Shutterstock

Building confidence takes kindness towards yourself. If you've put your self-nurturing "me time" on the back burner because you barely have time to keep up with your responsibilities and obligations, you probably feel pretty exhausted.

Now you're left wondering when it's your turn to feel loved, supported. and strong. Give yourself a break and use this statement as a reminder that you can only give energy to others when your own stores of it remain filled up. So, self-care is a valid priority.

Confidence coach Moreah Vestan recommended checking in with yourself. "Set a timer for each hour or so, when you focus on work or another important part of your life. When you hear it, check in with yourself. Ask, 'What am I happy about this last hour or two?' Answer it aloud, or write it down if that's an easier way to remember all the little and big things that contribute to your contentment."

3. 'Everyone is conspiring for my success'

This perspective shift is a confidence-builder as it presumes, regardless of people's words or actions, that they are helping propel you toward your goals. Whether they support you authentically or challenge your determination with their negativity, all of it makes you stronger, and your little successes move you toward the bigger ones.

"Feedback provides valuable insight into your skills and the outcome of your decisions," explains therapist Dr. Ava Cadell, Ph.D. "Without feedback, you cannot grow or reinvent yourself. Ask for feedback from at least three people you trust. They have your best interest at heart."

4. 'I live this day fully, with integrity and self-respect'

This is so empowering that it makes you stand up taller once you say it. A good reminder when a "gossip girl" or "drama queen" comes along. Steer clear of that disempowering mess and remember what you put out in the world comes back to you.

Focus on treating yourself the way you want others to treat you. Soon, you may notice the gossip and drama avoid you altogether.

"Smart people tend to have little interest in gossip because they see how quickly it becomes toxic," says essayist Sloane Bradshaw. "They step away the moment a conversation turns into a spectacle. They also know that people who gossip with you will often gossip about you."

5. 'I see myself in a bubble of love and protection'

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

Some days you feel more vulnerable and insecure than nurtured and safe. So, imagining yourself in a beautiful, safe bubble can feel like a sigh of relief.

Use your imagination to feel the warmth and comfort inside and stay in your bubble all day. You can play with it as if it's a powerful force field that bumps negative people out of your way. Just the visual of that alone will make you smile.

Now that you know how to build confidence, you can start living a more empowered life filled with happiness and satisfaction. Since we're born with this creative superpower and use it by default 24/7, let's crown ourselves the queen of confidence by deliberately fueling our subconscious mind with creative and positive thoughts of empowerment.

A study on stress and memory supported that stress makes you forgetful. You forget details of events, and that you're already happy and rocking your life. So, you just need to remind your subconscious about it.

You deserve to feel confident in your ability to change your life by doing small things differently, and it's incredibly empowering to create a habit of quick perspective shifts that turn stress into strength.

This is about you feeling strong, capable, and happy. You're already complete, but you may not always feel it and may look to others for approval when all you need is your own.

It's a rut that's easy to fall into, and some people stay in it for life. But now you have some simple tools to help you get out of that rut, so go explore this day with true confidence!

Kelly Rudolph is a Certified Life Coach and Hypnotherapist who helps her clients manage stress and experience personal growth through greater confidence.